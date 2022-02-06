‘Queens’: Group of women go viral after making profile on Grindr to find a flatmate

Three women looking for a housemate are being hailed as “marketing geniuses” on social media after advertising their vacant room for rent on LGBT+ dating app Grindr.

Cliodhna Heffernan, 27, made an account on the app after the women struggled to find a suitable housemate on traditional advertising websites like SpareRoom.

It was spotted by Twitter user Daniel Brown, who shared a screenshot of the profile with his followers.

“I can’t, just seen these three queens using Grindr to advertise that they have a room to rent,” he wrote in a tweet that has since received more than 23,000 likes.

The housemates, based in Moseley, Birmingham, have been praised as “iconic” by social media users.

“These women are going places,” one Twitter user said. “Just legendary, literally love it,” another wrote.

“Got to be women in stem with that good advertising,” a third person said.

Another said: “That’s actually so cool especially considering how hard it can be for men and queer angels to find roommates sometimes. Marketing genius.”

The advert seemingly got the approval of the official Grindr Twitter account too, which wrote in response: “I’d move in.”

One TikTok creator, who made a video about the advert, likened their skills to that of professional estate agents.

“The Selling Sunset girlies could never, Rightmove could never, Zoopla is going to be out of a job,” they said.

Despite Grindr previously giving the advertisement the seal of approval on, it has since taken down Heffernan’s profile.

In an update on Twitter earlier this week, Heffernan shared a screenshot showing that her account had been banned for violating the app’s terms of service. “All good things must come to an end,” she wrote.

In a separate tweet on Thursday 3 February, Heffernan said the room is still available for rent.