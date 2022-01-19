Jessie J says miscarriage was ‘saddest and loneliest’ time

Jessie J has described her miscarriage as the “saddest and loneliest time”, but that she is now in the “happiest place” she’s ever been.

The 33-year-old, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, made the comments during a recent set at Lafayette in London, where she has been performing a string of intimate acoustic gigs since December.

Cornish first spoke publicly about suffering a miscarriage in November 2021. In a now-deleted post to her Instagram, she shared a photograph of herself holding a positive pregnancy test.

The Price Tag singer said she had received the sad news when attending her third scan.

Opening up about the day she received the news, Cornish said a man had approached her on the street after seeing her crying alone and encouraged her to share her grief with other people, The Mirror reports.

“That is why I do what I do. So to anyone who has been through that, or near someone who has, I am so sorry. There is no other way to explain it than just the saddest, loneliest thing,” she said.

In the UK, it is estimated that one in four pregnancies ends in miscarriage.

The chances of miscarriage are highest in the early stages of pregnancy, from 25 per cent in the first four weeks, to five per cent at eight weeks and less than two per cent at 12 weeks. After 12 weeks the rate decreases to less than one per cent.

In a post to her Instagram in December 2021, Cornish said she regretted sharing the news of her miscarriage with followers “just hours” after she was told because she was “alone” and “hadn’t processed anything”.

“Truth is, I just needed to f***ing cry and fall into someone’s arms and sob,” she said, adding that the impact of suffering from a miscarriage isn’t discussed enough.

“What we talk about isn’t what really happens. I truly now understand why women so often talk about the want and need for miscarriage to be openly spoken about more.

“I have never experienced physical pain and trauma or felt loneliness like it. This has changed me forever. In the most, heartbreaking, but beautiful way.

“I guess I’m here to say to anyone who may not have been told this, you are allowed to be broken. You are allowed to cry. Allowed to be weak. Allowed to be exhausted from the pain and the bleeding and the grief that barely has space to exist.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can contact the Miscarriage Association helpline on 01924 200799 or email the charity at info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk. The helpline is open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday.