JK Rowling is facing backlash after she launched Beira’s Place, a women-only service for victims of sexual abuse in Edinburgh.

The Harry Potter author founded the new service days before Scotland’s gender recognition reform bill is expected to enter the final stage to pass through Scottish Parliament.

Rowling, who recently said she does not “consider [herself] cancelled” over her views on trans rights, claimed there is an “unmet need” for Scottish women seeking “women-centred and women-delivered care” during their most vulnerable moments.

Speaking to journalist Suzanne Moore, Rowling said she launched the service because she knew “how important it is that survivors have the option of women-centred and women-delivered care at such a vulnerable time” due to her own experience with sexual violence.

Beira’s Place is described as a service that “has been set up by women, for women”. Its website reads: “There are a number of services in Lothian, and indeed across Scotland, that provide support to male survivors of domestic and sexual abuse. However, there are few, if any, that are strictly women only.”

The website does not explicitly state that Beira’s Place would not allow trans women to use its services. The Independent has contacted Beira’s Place for clarification.

Rowling has previously expressed concerns around “single-sex spaces” and said that, while she “wants trans women to be safe”, she is against unisex bathrooms because: “I do not want to make natal girls and women feel less safe.”

Earlier this year, Rowling also criticised Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, for saying “trans women are women” and claimed the party “can no longer be counted on to defend women’s rights”.

The launch of Beira’s Place has been criticised by LGBT+ allies who accused Rowling of “discriminating” against trans women if the service does not accept them.

“Does it offer services to trans women who have suffered male violence?” one person asked on Twitter. “If so… Rowling admits trans women are women. If not… she’s discriminating and can be sued.”

Another said: “All victims of sexual abuse/assault need support, love and help. They need facilities to help them with the traumas they have faced. I’d be praising setting up a refuge if it wasn’t rooted in turning some women away.”

A third person questioned the need for the service, writing: “There are plenty of them there, because at ALL the other ones, trans women are welcome. Which is how it should be.”

However, Rowling has also been thanked and defended by some who believe a women-only service is a necessity.

One person said it was a “wonderful” new service, while another described Rowling as “outstanding”.