Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Kim Cattrall says overturning of Roe v Wade was a ‘devastating blow for women’

Actor says women will have to ‘fight’ to get abortion rights back

Saman Javed
Wednesday 09 November 2022 11:59
Comments
Kim Cattrall says it is time to move on from Sex and the City, in Piers Morgan interview

Kim Cattrall has described the US Supreme court’s overturning of Roe v Wade as a “devastating blow” for women.

The Sex and the City star was honoured with the Screen Icon prize at Glamour’s Women of the Year awards in London on Tuesday (8 November).

Cattrall arrived on the red carpet wearing a black strapless mini dress with silver detailing from David Koma.

Speaking to reporters on the red carpet, the actor was asked about the “one thing” she would like to improve for women.

Commenting on the landmark decision in the US earlier this year, which struck down constitutional rights to abortion that had been in place for almost 50 years, Cattrall said: “It’s a devastating blow to women’s rights and women’s choice, and it’s something that unfortunately we’re going to have to fight to get back.”

Recommended

In an interview with Glamour ahead of the award ceremony, Cattrall urged women in the US to vote for politicians who have vowed to reinstate abortion protections.

“That’s what we can do. I remember so clearly being at a dinner party when Hillary Clinton was running [in a previous election]. I was shocked at its table of women,” Cattrall said.

“The alternatives were Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders. And I just thought, ‘gals, we need to get on the bus here and get together as women’. Because these are the realities of what is at stake with that kind of leadership.”

Cattrall said much of her passion for women’s rights is a result of her own experiences growing up and seeing her mother struggle. She said her parents lived by assigned “roles”.

“Truly what I learned from my parents was not to make waves. Just go with the flow. Don’t stand out,” Cattrall recalled.

Recommended

“I realised that was not how I was going to live my life. I wasn’t happy,” she said, adding that she “likes to have a point of view”.

“As a result, in my life, I’ve felt invested in expressing women of my age, whatever age it’s been and what they have to say. Whether it’s about being childfree, or women’s sexuality, or menopause, I’ve found a real power in being an ally and expressing these experiences.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in