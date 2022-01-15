Kylie Jenner has shared details of her lavish baby shower, days after becoming the first woman to reach 300 million followers on Instagram.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and businesswoman is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott. The pair already have a three-year-old daughter named Stormi.

Jenner has been keeping a relatively low profile since a tragedy at Astroworld Festival, an annual music event run by Scott, killed 10 people.

Taking to Instagram on Friday 14 January, Jenner shared a reel of nine photographs from the event.

The first image is a close-up of Jenner’s baby bump being held by her mother, Kris Jenner.

The event had a neutral colour theme, with guests dining on wooden tables decorated with white roses, greenery and giraffe statues.

Attendees of the outdoor baby shower also received a personalised blanket with their names on.

They were also invited to try their hand at embroidery. Her sister, Kendall Jenner, stitched her a message saying: “I love u – Kenny”.

One photograph sees the beauty mogul wearing a long fitted white dress, posing in front of the decorative wooden giraffes.

In another, she poses on a sofa next to her grandmother, MJ, and Kris, who is dressed in a Fendi bodysuit paired with a metallic gold trench coat.

Earlier this week Jenner became the first woman in the world to reach 300 million followers on the platform.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder is only the second person to reach the milestone after Manchester United footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 390 million followers.

Despite her popularity on the platform, Jenner has been posting less frequently following Astroworld Festival.

On 1 January she shared a black and white photograph of her pregnant profile.

In the caption, she reflected on the “blessings” and “heartaches” of 2021.

“As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held,” she wrote.

“I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time.”