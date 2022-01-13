Kylie Jenner is the first woman to reach 300m Instagram followers

Kylie Jenner has become the first woman in the world to reach 300 million followers on Instagram.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is only the second person to reach the social media milestone, behind footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who has amassed 388 million followers.

This means that Jenner, 24, is now the most-followed woman on Instagram, beating Ariana Grande’s previous record of 289 million followers. In 2019, Grande took the top spot from Selena Gomez with 146.5 million followers.

Jenner’s record following comes despite the Kylie Cosmetics founder keeping relatively quiet on the social media platform recently, following the tragic events of her boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston last November.

After 10 festival attendees died at the show, Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Scott, kept a low profile on her social media. She only returned to Instagram on Christmas Eve to post a throwback picture of her mother, Kris Jenner.

She later posted a photograph of her pregnant profile on New Year’s Eve and reflected on the highs and lows of the past year.

In the caption of the black-and-white photo, Jenner wrote: “As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held.

“I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life.”

Jenner’s most recent post was made last week, in which she shows off her very pregnant belly in undone jeans and a tied-up white shirt, amid speculation from fans that she has already given birth.

Fans pointed to photographs of Jenner being covered in blankets to hide her from the paparazzi while getting off a private jet on 2 January as proof she is keeping the birth a secret.

Jenner famously kept her first pregnancy a secret and did not publicly reveal she had been expecting at all until three days after she gave birth to her daughter, Stormi.