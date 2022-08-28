Lizzo defended by fans following fatphobic comments by comedian

Sign up for the Independent Women email for the latest news, opinion and features Get the Independent Women email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Social media users have rushed to Lizzo’s defence after a comedian made derogatory comments about her appearance.

Comic Aries Spears made several fatphobic comments about the Grammy Award-winner in an interview with the “Art of Dialogue” YouTube channel, a snippit of which was shared on Twitter on Saturday (27 August).

When asked about his thoughts on Lizzo’s music, Spears said the singer had a “very pretty face” before launching into a tirade of degrading remarks about the singer’s looks.

The comments sparked outrage on social media from Lizzo’s fans. “They asked him about her music and the first thing he does is attempt to tear her down,” one person said.

Another wrote: “Y’all disrespect Lizzo so much and it makes me sick. Literally all she does is make TikToks and drop happy music. Leave her alone like?? [sic]”

“It doesn’t even make sense rationally. What does her music have to do with her looks?” a third person said.

One person accused Spears of misogyny, writing: “Misogynists love – LOVE – to couch their misogyny as concern.

“He starts off by dogging her external appearance, then tries to pivot to concern about her internal health (which is excellent, by the way). You’re just mad she had the audacity to not conform to your sexist beauty standards.”

Fitness trainer Shaun Thompson, who has worked with Lizzo in the past, also levied criticism at Spears.

“Did he just…? Ok… I’m gonna ‘try’ to be kind here… I’ve put Lizzo through multiple workouts and she would run circles around this dude any day of the year,” Thompson wrote.

“Second, for those who wanna shame bodies of anyone, especially those who are kindhearted humans… F*** YOU!”

Lizzo has long championed body diversity, and recently released a size inclusive shapewear brand, Yitty.

Announcing the launch of the range – which caters for sizes XS through to 6X – Lizzo described it as a “love letter to my big girls” and “a welcome letter to everybody”.

“This is not an invitation to change who you are... this is an opportunity to BE who you are on your terms,” she said.

“I don’t know about y’all – but I’m sick of people telling me how I’m supposed to look and feel about my body. I’m tired of discomfort being synonymous with sexy.

“If it’s uncomfortable, TAKE IT OFF. And if it makes you feel good, PUT IT ON.”

The Independent has contacted Spears and Lizzo for comment.