Lizzo defended by fans following fatphobic comments by comedian
‘What does her music have to do with her looks?’
Social media users have rushed to Lizzo’s defence after a comedian made derogatory comments about her appearance.
Comic Aries Spears made several fatphobic comments about the Grammy Award-winner in an interview with the “Art of Dialogue” YouTube channel, a snippit of which was shared on Twitter on Saturday (27 August).
When asked about his thoughts on Lizzo’s music, Spears said the singer had a “very pretty face” before launching into a tirade of degrading remarks about the singer’s looks.
The comments sparked outrage on social media from Lizzo’s fans. “They asked him about her music and the first thing he does is attempt to tear her down,” one person said.
Another wrote: “Y’all disrespect Lizzo so much and it makes me sick. Literally all she does is make TikToks and drop happy music. Leave her alone like?? [sic]”
“It doesn’t even make sense rationally. What does her music have to do with her looks?” a third person said.
One person accused Spears of misogyny, writing: “Misogynists love – LOVE – to couch their misogyny as concern.
“He starts off by dogging her external appearance, then tries to pivot to concern about her internal health (which is excellent, by the way). You’re just mad she had the audacity to not conform to your sexist beauty standards.”
Fitness trainer Shaun Thompson, who has worked with Lizzo in the past, also levied criticism at Spears.
“Did he just…? Ok… I’m gonna ‘try’ to be kind here… I’ve put Lizzo through multiple workouts and she would run circles around this dude any day of the year,” Thompson wrote.
“Second, for those who wanna shame bodies of anyone, especially those who are kindhearted humans… F*** YOU!”
Lizzo has long championed body diversity, and recently released a size inclusive shapewear brand, Yitty.
Announcing the launch of the range – which caters for sizes XS through to 6X – Lizzo described it as a “love letter to my big girls” and “a welcome letter to everybody”.
“This is not an invitation to change who you are... this is an opportunity to BE who you are on your terms,” she said.
“I don’t know about y’all – but I’m sick of people telling me how I’m supposed to look and feel about my body. I’m tired of discomfort being synonymous with sexy.
“If it’s uncomfortable, TAKE IT OFF. And if it makes you feel good, PUT IT ON.”
The Independent has contacted Spears and Lizzo for comment.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.