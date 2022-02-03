Mel B’s daughter, Phoenix, recalls witnessing her mother’s ‘abusive relationship’

Mel B’s daughter, Phoenix Brown, has spoken out about the domestic abuse she witnessed at home.

Speaking to The Sun, the 22-year-old explained that she now goes into schools to teach children about consent and domestic abuse.

Mel B, who was recently made an MBE for her work with domestic violence charity Women’s Aid, claimed in her 2018 autobiography, Brutally Honest, that she had suffered abuse in her past relationship with film producer Stephen Belafonte – allegations Belafonte has repeatedly denied.

The duo were together for 10 years before they split in 2017.

Brown, whose father is the Spice Girl’s ex-husband, Jimmy Gulzar, recalled witnessing an argument between the couple at home as a teenager.

“I remember being 14 or 15, in my basement bedroom late one evening, when I heard my mum and Stephen fighting — even though they were two floors above me.

“My mum came downstairs to the kitchen followed by Stephen. I sneaked out of my room and looked through a gap in the stairs just to check Mum was OK.”

Brown continued: “Then I went back to my room in the ­basement. But a few minutes later, I heard more screaming and shouting. She was yelling: ‘Stop, get off!’ Then I heard some thumps.”

She remembered going back to her bedroom and laying down in bed feeling “helpless”.

“Men need to know that being in a relationship does not mean you can force yourself on a woman or make her do anything against her will,” she said.

“It’s so hard for women to be heard and believed — let alone have enough evidence to bring a criminal prosecution, which is what should happen.”

Anyone who requires help or support can contact the National Domestic Abuse Helpline which is open 24/7 365 days per year on 0808 2000 247 or via their website nationaldahelpline.org.uk

The Independent has contacted a representative for Belafonte for comment.