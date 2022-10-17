Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

7 in 10 women blame the menopause for their divorce, study finds

Women surveyed said symptoms of the perimenopause or menopause put a strain on their family life

Laura Hampson
Tuesday 18 October 2022 00:01
Comments
'I felt very lonely': Davina McCall and Lorraine discuss hardships of menopause

The menopause is a factor in why some marriages break down, a new survey has found.

According to the survey by the Family Law Menopause Project and Newson Health Research and Education, eight out of 10 women experiencing marriage difficulties said the symptoms of the perimenopause or menopause put a strain on their family life.

Menopause can begin months or years before your last period and can last up to four years after your last period.

Physical symptoms of menopause include hot flushes, difficulty sleeping and night sweats, while mental symptoms include low mood and anxiety, low libido, and difficulty concentrating.

The survey of 1,000 women found that 70 per cent blamed the menopause for their divorce or marriage problems, with some saying it increased arguments or domestic abuse.

Recommended

Only a third of the women surveyed said they had been offered treatment or hormonal replacement therapy (HRT) to relieve their symptoms. However, most thought getting support or treatment could have potentially saved their marriage.

Of those who took HRT, 65 per cent said it had had a positive impact on their menopause-related symptoms.

Dr Louise Newson, a GP who runs Newson Health, said in a statement: “Whilst the physical symptoms of the menopause are well-known and often discussed, the mental health impact is often ignored and can be catastrophic for many women, having a deeply negative effect on their work, relationships and finances as a result.

“Our mission is to improve the health outcomes for perimenopausal and menopausal women through further education and research, and this research does just that.”

In 2021, charity AVA released its initial findings in a study looking at the link between menopause and domestic abuse.

It found that there is a two-way relationship between menopause and domestic abuse:mMenopause impacts a person’s relationships and domestic abuse can impact menopause symptoms.

“Our findings also suggest women experiencing both menopause and domestic abuse are likely to face significantly elevated health needs. A clear lack of specialist support or sensitive routine inquiry means menopause-related appointments are currently a missed opportunity for intervention,” the report read.

Recommended

If you have been affected by any content in this article, you can contact the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247. You can also use Refuge’s online chat tool which is open from Monday to Friday, 3pm to 10pm, to speak to an advisor.

Additional reporting by PA

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in