7 in 10 women blame the menopause for their divorce, study finds

Sign up for the Independent Women email for the latest news, opinion and features Get the Independent Women email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Women email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The menopause is a factor in why some marriages break down, a new survey has found.

According to the survey by the Family Law Menopause Project and Newson Health Research and Education, eight out of 10 women experiencing marriage difficulties said the symptoms of the perimenopause or menopause put a strain on their family life.

Menopause can begin months or years before your last period and can last up to four years after your last period.

Physical symptoms of menopause include hot flushes, difficulty sleeping and night sweats, while mental symptoms include low mood and anxiety, low libido, and difficulty concentrating.

The survey of 1,000 women found that 70 per cent blamed the menopause for their divorce or marriage problems, with some saying it increased arguments or domestic abuse.

Only a third of the women surveyed said they had been offered treatment or hormonal replacement therapy (HRT) to relieve their symptoms. However, most thought getting support or treatment could have potentially saved their marriage.

Of those who took HRT, 65 per cent said it had had a positive impact on their menopause-related symptoms.

Dr Louise Newson, a GP who runs Newson Health, said in a statement: “Whilst the physical symptoms of the menopause are well-known and often discussed, the mental health impact is often ignored and can be catastrophic for many women, having a deeply negative effect on their work, relationships and finances as a result.

“Our mission is to improve the health outcomes for perimenopausal and menopausal women through further education and research, and this research does just that.”

In 2021, charity AVA released its initial findings in a study looking at the link between menopause and domestic abuse.

It found that there is a two-way relationship between menopause and domestic abuse:mMenopause impacts a person’s relationships and domestic abuse can impact menopause symptoms.

“Our findings also suggest women experiencing both menopause and domestic abuse are likely to face significantly elevated health needs. A clear lack of specialist support or sensitive routine inquiry means menopause-related appointments are currently a missed opportunity for intervention,” the report read.

If you have been affected by any content in this article, you can contact the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247. You can also use Refuge’s online chat tool which is open from Monday to Friday, 3pm to 10pm, to speak to an advisor.

Additional reporting by PA