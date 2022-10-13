Davina McCall and Lorraine discuss hardships of menopause: ‘I felt very lonely’

Davina McCall and Lorraine discussed the hardships of menopause on Thursday morning, with the TV stars describing themselves as feeling “flat” and “lonely”.

McCall has recently detailed her experience - including fears that she would lose her job - in a bid to help other women.

“I felt like I was disappearing, and that my world was getting smaller and smaller,” she explained.

“I felt very lonely, like I had no one to talk to. Very isolated.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.