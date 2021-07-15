Two-thirds of working mothers ‘do not have enough childcare for school summer holidays’

Working mothers are facing a difficult summer as nearly two-thirds struggle to find enough childcare for the holidays, a report has found.

A survey of more than 36,000 working mothers highlighted the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic on women, and in particular, working mothers trying to juggle both work and care.

It comes ahead of the easing of all restrictions next week, when the government’s guidance to work from home will lift, along with mandatory wearing of face masks and social distancing rules.

But 63 per cent of working mothers with primary school-aged children say they do not have sufficient childcare for the summer holidays, with the figure rising to 76 per cent for single parents.

The survey, carried out by the TUC, also found that three in five (60 per cent) of working mothers will find managing childcare more difficult over the summer holidays this year compared to previous years.

Nearly a fifth have already used up all their annual leave to manage school closures over lockdown, and around one in eight do not have access to their usual holiday clubs or school play schemes because they have not restarted.

Almost half (48 per cent) of respondents plan to use some form of flexible working to help them manage childcare over the holidays, which last for six weeks, with two in five (39 per cent) combining working from home and childcare.

But for some mothers, their only option is to lose out on income in order to manage childcare over the holidays. Around one in eight mothers said they will have to take unpaid leave over the period, and the same proportion said they would have to reduce their hours.

The TUC said the report showed the need for a legal right to flexible work for all workers to be introduce, as well as 10 days paid carers’ leave to support all working parents.

It also called on the government Equalities Office to review and redraft the gender equality roadmap to reflect the challenges faced by working mothers, and draw up a clear timetable for taking action on its findings.

The union also urged employers to be supportive and ensure that employees with caring responsibilities who have been able to work from home throughout the pandemic can continue to do so.

Where workers cannot stay at home to do their job, employers are urged to assess what other flexibility can be made available without cutting pay. The TUC recommended that employers review current flexible working policies to balance the needs of staff and the company.

“Women, and especially mums have already borne the brunt of the pandemic in so many ways, they cannot be sidelined in the recovery,” said the TUC.

“That means government and employers need to act now to give immediate support to working parents, and make sure that the longstanding inequalities women face are tackled and not further entrenched by the fallout of the pandemic.”