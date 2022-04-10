Olena Zelenska, the First Lady of Ukraine and wife of president Volodymyr Zelensky, has revealed how she first came to realise that her country was under siege.

The 44-year-old screenwriter, who appeared on the cover of Vogue Ukraine in 2019, spoke to the magazine again about what life has been like since Russia launched a full-scale invasion on Ukraine more than five weeks ago.

She recalled the very beginning of the invasion, in the early hours of Thursday 25 February, and described how she woke up “because of a ‘clunk’”.

“I didn’t immediately realise it was an explosion,” she said. “I didn’t understand what it could be. My husband wasn’t in bed.”

Zelenska said she got up to see Zelensky, who she married in 2003, already dressed “in a suit as usual”, but she added that this would be the last time she saw him in a white shirt and suit jacket.

“From then on it was military [clothing],” she said. “’It started.’ That’s all he said.”

She said there was “confusion”, but not panic, and Zelenskyy told her to ”gather essentials and documents” while she waited for him to provide further details.

The mother of two children – 17-year-old Oleksandra and nine-year-old Kyrylo – also revealed that the couple had already “discussed everything” with them.

“Children are very honest and sincere. You can’t hide anything from them. Therefore, the best strategy is the truth,” she said. “We talk a lot, because to say what hurts , to not remain silent within yourself – this is a proven psychological strategy. It works.”

Zelenska recently wrote in France’s Le Parisien newspaper thanking the first ladies of other countries and “all Europeans” for helping Ukrainian refugees who have fled the war.

The United Nations estimated more than 10 million people have fled their homes in Ukraine because of the invasion, with 4.3 million moving into neighbouring countries and a 6.5 million displaced within the country itself.

She wrote in March: “I want to thank all Europeans who are now helping our people, giving them homes, feeding them, encouraging them… like us, you weren’t prepared for having so many traumatised people in your country.

“But the way you have reacted is worthy of a collective Nobel Peace prize. Ukrainians are marvellous people and very grateful. Our children will never forget what you have done for us.”

Elsewhere in her interview with Vogue Ukraine, Zelenska highlighted the challenges that Ukrainian women are facing amid the invasion.

She described the plight of women giving birth or raising children in bomb shelters, adding that women living in occupied cities faced “complete insecurity, the threat of violence”.

“What is it like to live when you can’t even wear your personal clothes? How to explain to a child why she is not sleeping in her bed? This is a test you would not wish on anyone,” she added.