Barbie creates doll of Paralympian Francisca Mardones

A Paralympian from Chile is the latest notable person to have a Barbie made in her honour.

On Thursday, 26 August, US toy firm Mattel announced that it has created a doll inspired by Francisca Moderna, a member of the Chilean wheelchair tennis, shot-putting, discus throwing and javelin team.

The Barbie maker said it had created the doll as part of its aim to diversify its range.

Mardones, 43, had wanted to pursue a career as an Olympic athlete since childhood. But in 1999 she was left with spinal damage after being injured in a landslide during a hurricane in Puerto Rico, where she was working at the time.

Francesca Mardones (@mardones_fran via REUTERS)

She is competing in this year’s Paralympics, which is taking place in Tokyo from 24 August until 5 September.

In a post to her Instagram on Wednesday, 25 August, Mardones said she was “overflowing with emotion” after seeing the Paralympic barbie.

“Especially because this doll is going to encourage more boys and girls in the world to be motivated by the practice of sport!

“Motivating children to be our future champions is what fills my heart the most! No matter how old you are, don’t stop believing in yourself because you can be whatever you want to be!” she said.

Mardones told Reuters that Mattel had been meticulous in collecting details about her ahead of Barbie’s launch, including items from her wardrobe.

“They may have depicted me more in my tennis playing era, and perhaps a few pounds lighter,” the athlete said.

“At the end of the day, what Mattel wants to highlight is not my disability, but my sporting achievements, and that means a lot,” she added.

Mardones’ doll falls under Mattel’s “Sheroes”, a line of Barbies started in 2015 which aims to champion extraordinary women.

Earlier this month, the doll maker also unveiled a range of Barbies depicting women who worked at the frontline against Covid-19, including the British scientist who made the Oxford coronavirus vaccine – Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert.

Gilbert’s doll wears a black trouser suit with a white shirt and glasses. “My wish is that my doll will show children careers they may not be aware of, like a vaccinologist,” she said.