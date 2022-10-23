Sign up for the Independent Women email for the latest news, opinion and features Get the Independent Women email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Swedish model Paulina Porizkova has said she stays away from injectables because she wants to embrace aging, and that “faces are for communicating”.

Porizkova regularly shares updates about the details of her skincare routine and her love for beauty treatments, including microneedling and oxygen facials, with her 800,000 followers on Instagram.

The 57-year-old said she that, while she wants to “look as good as [she] can”, she stays away from any “drastic stuff” like fillers or botox.

“I just want a little subtle help. I don’t want to eliminate my age,” Porizkova said in a new interview with WWD.

She said that while she thinks injectables make a “wonderful” difference for some people, she believes it limits a person’s ability to communicate.

“I really like the fact that I can have a conversation with you and I can react to what you say and you’ll know exactly what I think,” the former Sports Illustrated cover star explained.

“I don’t have to use an entire paragraph of words because you can be like, ‘Oh, you didn’t like that.’ It’s clearly visible on my face and I feel like isn’t that what are faces are for? To communicate? The communication thing to me is more important than looking beautiful at this point so I don’t want to take that away.”

Recent years have seen an increase in the number of high-profile celebrities admitting to cosmetic procedures to enhance their appearance. Examples include Linda Evangelista and Bella Hadid.

When asked about those who don’t admit to getting enhancements, Porizkova said that, while it does set unrealistic beauty standards, she “absolutely” understands why someone in the public eye may not be so willing to share.

“If you say that you’ve had something done, guess what’s your calling card? It’s like Jane Fonda notoriously admitted to her face lift and she goes on an interview for a movie and the first thing they’re asking her about is her face lift,” Porivkova said.

“Then they make such a big deal out of it that….I get it both ways and I can only do what is right for me.”