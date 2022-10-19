Samantha Womack shares update after starting chemotherapy for breast cancer

Sign up for the Independent Women email for the latest news, opinion and features Get the Independent Women email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Samantha Womack has shared an update on her health after she started chemotherapy earlier this month.

The former EastEnders star revealed she had breast cancer in August after Olivia Newton-John died from the disease.

In a post to Instagram on Tuesday (18 October), Womack said she had gotten her appetite back but was struggling with migraines following the treatment, which she described as “Red Devil chemo”.

She shared a photograph of herself at a dinner table, smiling at her partner Oliver Farnworth as he set a huge paella in front of her.

“This was a few days ago – after getting appetite back – following ‘Red Devil chemo’,” Womack said.

“Oli made this on an open fire in Valencia. Struggling with migraines at the moment, but Xena the rescue dog by my side, keeping her Topaz eyes on me……..”

Red Devil is the nickname given to chemotherapy drug doxorubicin for its bright red colour.

The actor has received dozens of supportive messages from fellow celebrities and fans.

Spice Girls member Emma Bunton wrote: “Sending love and hugs.”

“Well, you won’t be going hungry anytime soon! Sending love and good health,” Kate Thornton commented.

Womack started chemotherapy earlier this month after undergoing a procedure to remove abnormal breast tissue in August.

“I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who has been sending me love after I shared my story about battling with breast cancer,” she said in a video on 6 October.

“Just to tell you where I’m at, I had my operation, I had a lumpectomy and lymph node removal. I am now going to start my first session of chemotherapy.

“I am very humbled by the fact everyone has reached out, so I’ll keep you posted. Just a huge thank you and sending you all lots of love.”

Womack revealed her diagnosis in a tribute to Newton-John in August.