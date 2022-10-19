Samantha Womack shares update after starting chemotherapy for breast cancer
Actor underwent a lumpectomy in August
Samantha Womack has shared an update on her health after she started chemotherapy earlier this month.
The former EastEnders star revealed she had breast cancer in August after Olivia Newton-John died from the disease.
In a post to Instagram on Tuesday (18 October), Womack said she had gotten her appetite back but was struggling with migraines following the treatment, which she described as “Red Devil chemo”.
She shared a photograph of herself at a dinner table, smiling at her partner Oliver Farnworth as he set a huge paella in front of her.
“This was a few days ago – after getting appetite back – following ‘Red Devil chemo’,” Womack said.
“Oli made this on an open fire in Valencia. Struggling with migraines at the moment, but Xena the rescue dog by my side, keeping her Topaz eyes on me……..”
Red Devil is the nickname given to chemotherapy drug doxorubicin for its bright red colour.
The actor has received dozens of supportive messages from fellow celebrities and fans.
Spice Girls member Emma Bunton wrote: “Sending love and hugs.”
“Well, you won’t be going hungry anytime soon! Sending love and good health,” Kate Thornton commented.
Womack started chemotherapy earlier this month after undergoing a procedure to remove abnormal breast tissue in August.
“I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who has been sending me love after I shared my story about battling with breast cancer,” she said in a video on 6 October.
“Just to tell you where I’m at, I had my operation, I had a lumpectomy and lymph node removal. I am now going to start my first session of chemotherapy.
“I am very humbled by the fact everyone has reached out, so I’ll keep you posted. Just a huge thank you and sending you all lots of love.”
Womack revealed her diagnosis in a tribute to Newton-John in August.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies