<p>arek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young attend the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles, California</p>

arek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young attend the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles, California

(Getty Images)

Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young reveals why she’s freezing her eggs

The Selling Sunset star hopes sharing her experiences will ‘help some of you ladies’

Kate Ng
Wednesday 29 December 2021 09:45
Comments

Heather Rae Young is taking followers on her fertility journey as she plans to document the process of freezing her eggs.

The Selling Sunset star said in a TikTok video that she hoped sharing her fertility process would “help some of you ladies”.

Young, 34, filmed the video in a fertility clinic after an ultrasound where the technician checked her follicles, which are small sacs of fluid in the ovaries that contain developing eggs.

She told her fans: “I have six on one side, and then on the other side I have a cyst. Which is fine, they just monitor it, but she could not find any follicles on that side.

“If we decide to move forward, we will start the process next week to get me ready for the egg-freezing in January. Last time I did this, I got six healthy eggs. So I have six on ice right now.”

Recommended

The realtor married husband Tarek El Moussa in a lavish wedding near Santa Barbara, California, in October this year after more than two years of dating.

Young told Peoplelast month that she was “open” to having children, despite the couple previously deciding they did not want to expand their family.

El Moussa, 40, has two children from a previous marriage, 11-year-old daughter Taylor and six-year-old Brayden. Young refers to herself as the children’s “bonus mom”, but admitted she might “regret” not having a child with El Moussa.

In the TikTok video, she spoke about getting blood tests to determine her egg count and check her progesterone levels to “see where my levels are at”.

Young added that she previously had “low fertility and low egg count”. In the caption of her video, she wrote: “Going to be sharing my fertility process on ig [sic], hope this can help some of you ladies.”

Before Thanksgiving, the couple told E! News that they were “practicing having babies” until they make their final decision.

Young said: “We’re going to freeze embryos first, go from there and then see what happens.

“We’re raising two kids. I’m already a mommy. So I’m Like, well, why not have just one more?” she added on the Daily Pop chat show.

It comes after Young’s co-star, Maya Vanders, revealed she had a stillbirth at 38 weeks into her third pregnancy earlier this month.

Recommended

Vanders shared the devastating news on Instagram and told fans she had gone through “the hardest day of my life” following what was supposed to be a weekly checkup.

“Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box… I do not wish this on anyone. What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagined will happen to me [sic],” she wrote.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in