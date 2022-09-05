Jump to content
Woman shares men’s reactions to her lifting 140kg at the gym: ‘What is it with all of these beast women?’

‘That’s just an obscene weight,’ one man says

Saman Javed
Monday 05 September 2022 09:46
Comments
'Karen' snatches gym weights that were being used by another woman in viral TikTok

A woman has shared men’s reactions to her lifting more than double her bodyweight at the gym.

Influencer and model Sydney Cassidy documented the interaction in a video posted to her TikTok earlier this week, which has since been viewed more than 7m times.

The short clip shows Cassidy deadlifting a huge set of weights under the guidance of her trainer while two men sit behind her.

As she finishes the rep and puts the weight down, the video captures the flabbergasted look on one of the men’s faces.

“Watch these guys react to me deadlifting twice my bodyweight,” she captioned the video.

The shocked man is seen trying to add up the numbers on the weights before exclaiming to his friend: “What the f***! That’s just an obscene weight.”

His friend also begins counting the weights, before the man asks Cassidy: “How much is that? I’m dyslexic.”

He appears visibly astounded to learn that Cassidy just lifted 140kg, telling her: “What the f***! What is it with all of these beast women? Jesus Christ. That’s f***ing sick!”

“Just f***ing units, oh my days,” he adds.

TikTok users have praised Cassidy’s strength and the man’s reaction. “I appreciate the genuine astonishment and impressiveness he has for you, you’re killing it!” one person said.

Another wrote: “I’m pretty sure this guy thinks you’re secretly a superhero with super-strength.”

“This is kinda cute though, the only compliment I’ll accept is Beast Woman from now on,” one woman joked.

“The fact that he is so polite and genuinely impressed is so adorable,” another said.

One user said that someone who looked like the same man recently appeared in another female gym-goer’s video, in which he looked visibly shocked after watching her deadlift 120kg.

In June, TikTok user Alice Elizabeth shared footage of her deadlifting after a group of men “didn’t believe” she could lift the same amount as them.

In the video, the man can be seen staring at Elizabeth open-mouthed as she completes the reps.

