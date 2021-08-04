One fifth of breastfeeding mums have been harassed while feeding their children in public

Women who breastfeed have reported a drastic increase in harassment when they breastfeed in public in the past month, a survey has found.

Research by women’s health brand Elvie found that more than half (52 per cent) of women reported strangers staring at them while they breastfed, a 30 per cent increase compared with women who previously breastfed but stopped before July 2021.

A quarter of the women surveyed (24 per cent) said they were told by strangers to cover up, while a fifth (22 per cent) have had photos taken of them and received negative remarks.