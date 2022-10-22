Third of women feel ‘freer than ever’ after menopause
Less than half of women report any positives to menopause
Women have shed light on some of the “positive” aspects of going through menopause.
A survey of 1,000 UK women found that while the transitional time is seen as challenging for most, 34 per cent never felt “freer” than when it was over.
The study, carried out by OnePoll for Vitabiotics, found that less than half of women (46 per cent) felt there were some positives to the menopause.
The most celebrated positives of going through menopause was no longer having to go through periods, or pay for sanitary products.
Others rejoiced at no longer having to worry about unwanted pregnancy or having to take contraception.
Around a quarter (23 percent) said they feel more “comfortable” with themselves now than at any other time in their life, while 18 per cent said they are at their most confident.
Common symptoms of menopause include fatigue, difficulty sleeping, brain fog, hot flushes, and irregular and heavy bleeding.
Of those surveyed, 73 per cent said they feel menopause is often spoken about with such doom and gloom, that any positives are overlooked.
“The menopause might be different for everyone, but it is something that every woman will go through,” Vitabiotics ambassador and TV broadcaster Gabby Logan commented.
“We believe it is something which should be spoken about openly – the good and the bad – so that all women feel prepared and as positive as they can when the time comes, they can embrace the changes.”
The findings come as Naomi Watts said this week that she believes women are their “most authentic” selves after going through menopause.
The actor opened up about going through menopause in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, telling the magazine that while it was a lonely time, “once you’re on the other side... you get to reclaim yourself”.
“When you get yourself back, you are actually the most authentic version of yourself because you’re not a victim to your hormones anymore,” Watts said.
“I find, actually, post-menopause, things have been pretty good.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies