Third of women feel ‘freer than ever’ after menopause

Women have shed light on some of the “positive” aspects of going through menopause.

A survey of 1,000 UK women found that while the transitional time is seen as challenging for most, 34 per cent never felt “freer” than when it was over.

The study, carried out by OnePoll for Vitabiotics, found that less than half of women (46 per cent) felt there were some positives to the menopause.

The most celebrated positives of going through menopause was no longer having to go through periods, or pay for sanitary products.

Others rejoiced at no longer having to worry about unwanted pregnancy or having to take contraception.

Around a quarter (23 percent) said they feel more “comfortable” with themselves now than at any other time in their life, while 18 per cent said they are at their most confident.

Common symptoms of menopause include fatigue, difficulty sleeping, brain fog, hot flushes, and irregular and heavy bleeding.

Of those surveyed, 73 per cent said they feel menopause is often spoken about with such doom and gloom, that any positives are overlooked.

“The menopause might be different for everyone, but it is something that every woman will go through,” Vitabiotics ambassador and TV broadcaster Gabby Logan commented.

“We believe it is something which should be spoken about openly – the good and the bad – so that all women feel prepared and as positive as they can when the time comes, they can embrace the changes.”

The findings come as Naomi Watts said this week that she believes women are their “most authentic” selves after going through menopause.

The actor opened up about going through menopause in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, telling the magazine that while it was a lonely time, “once you’re on the other side... you get to reclaim yourself”.

“When you get yourself back, you are actually the most authentic version of yourself because you’re not a victim to your hormones anymore,” Watts said.

“I find, actually, post-menopause, things have been pretty good.”