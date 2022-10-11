How to create a better work-life balance, according to an expert

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A work stress and prevention expert has revealed how to reveals how to detach from work, including removing work apps, changing clothes and using different scents.

Nina Nesdoly, 28, revealed the best ways to detach from work included drinking different drinks when you’re relaxing and when you’re at work to differentiate between the two.

Nina, who holds a masters degree in management from the University of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and is now studying a PhD in management at the University of Concordia, said it is “crucial” that employees leave work in the office.

The expert said that people need to use sensory cues such as thinking about the type of tea they are drinking, the lighting in the room and clothing to be able to detach their home life from their working life.

Nina stresses the importance of psychological detachment, meaning the ability to mentally disconnect from work and not think about job-related issues when you are away from your job.

She said: “When you’re no longer thinking about or giving your mental energy to work, it’s incredibly important because your brain does not know the difference.

“So if you are sitting at your computer, and you are interviewing a guest or typing up a story, your brain is like, ‘Great, got it, we’re at work’.

“If you’re lying on your couch, thinking through that story over and over again, editing it in your head, your brain is like, ‘Cool, we’re at work’.

“So from your brain’s and your body’s perspective, whatever you’re thinking about, is what goes.

“So even if you are not at work, if you’re thinking about work if you’re giving your mental energy to work, then you are kind of working.

“You’re giving that you’re giving away your resources, whereas your time off work, is really for you to protect and use your resources for yourself.”

Nina said it if people are struggling to detach their work life from their home life, they should work with sensory cues.

She said: “So think about all of your senses, what you see what you smell, what you taste, what you hear and what you feel.

“Look at what is in your work environment, and this includes working from home. Is there a particular tea that you’re drinking? You’re looking at screens, lighting that you’ve got that goes with work, outfits that go with work, and when you’re off work, switch those.

“So for example, you might want to, if you’re working from home, have a scent like a peppermint around which is very invigorating, very good for focus as a work scent. Then when you’re transitioning off work, you’re going to light some more relaxing lavender, chamomile-type scent.”

SWNS