Bungling burglar caught by carton of milk

Jake Finn was trying to steal a cafe till when he made the slapstick error of leaving drink at scene, police say

Gwyn Wright
Tuesday 11 October 2022 10:31
Jake Finn, 22, w as jailed for 26 weeks at Brighton Magistrates’ Court

A burglar has been jailed after his DNA was traced to a carton of milk he left at the scene of the crime.

Jake Finn, 22, broke into Café Royale on Castle Street in Hastings, East Sussex and stole some £300 in the early hours of 7 September.

When police reviewed CCTV of the burglary they saw him entering the venue with a carton of milk, which he then put down while trying to remove the till and left at the scene.

The carton was forensically examined and his DNA was found on it.

The unemployed thief, from Hythe in Kent, was arrested and charged with burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal.

He was also charged with two counts of theft in relation to alcohol being stolen from the Jempson’s supermarket in Peasmarsh, East Sussex on 10 September.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court he was convicted of all three offences.

He was jailed for 26 weeks for the burglary, and one week for each shoplifting offence, to run concurrently.

He was also told to pay £300 in compensation.

Inspector Aidan Cornwall, of Sussex Police, said: “We understand the emotional and financial impact burglary has on individuals and businesses, and we are committed to finding those responsible for committing such crimes.

“This is the second Hastings burglary conviction in as many weeks thanks to the fantastic work of our crime scene investigators, who will always follow up on opportunities for forensic evidence.

“In this case, the DNA our investigators found proved vital in identifying a suspect and securing a conviction at court.

“We continue to thoroughly investigate reports of residential and commercial burglary in our community and urge people to get in touch if they see or hear of any suspicious behaviour.”

