Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A new dog has earned the title of the “World’s Ugliest Dog,” after winning the annual animal adoption awareness competition.

On Friday, Scooter, a seven-year-old Chinese Crested, took home the honour at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, after impressing judges with his unique appearance.

The pup was born with back legs that are reversed, which means he uses a wheel cart to move long distances but can also rely on just his front legs, according to The New York Times, while his tongue is typically seen hanging loose from his mouth.

Scooter also has a distinct hairstyle, with judges impressed by the white wispy hair that sprouts from his face and his tail during the annual competition.

“In the cutest way possible, he kind of reminds me of a hairy hippopotamus,” Catherine Liang, one of the judges in the competition, said, according to The New York Times. “It was a little sad at first to see the condition he was in, but the more we got to interact with him, we realised how truly adorable and loving that animal is.”

According to Liang, one of the attributes the judges admired most about Scooter is his ability to “take care of himself”.

Scooter’s journey to the title was unlikely, as he had been brought by a breeder to animal control in Tucson, Arizona, to be euthanised, according to the outlet. However, he was ultimately rescued from the fate by the Saving Animals From Euthanasia (SAFE) rescue group, and later, his owner Linda Elmquist, who gave him a chance at a normal life.

According to Scooter’s biography, he is “not only surviving but thriving”.

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

“He has no idea that he is any different from any other dog,” his biography adds.

As the winner of the 2023 title, Scooter goes home with $1,500 and a trophy.

He also gets to inspire other potential pet owners who may be looking for their furry friends through animal rescue, as the competition was started more than 20 years ago as a way of raising awareness of pet adoption.

“While the World’s Ugliest Dog contest is a celebration of the imperfections that make our dogs lovable, a good many of them are rescues from shelters and puppy mills, so we use the fun and notoriety of this competition to raise awareness for dog adoption,” Tawny Tesconi, CEO, Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds and Event Center, said in a statement, according to People. “Dogs are like family and deserve loving homes no matter their physical distraction.”

As for the People’s Choice Award winner, which is chosen by individuals online and announced on stage at the event, Rascal Deux was the winner of the title, while Harold Bartholomew took home the honour of Spirit Award, which is given to a dog who has overcome obstacles or for providing a service to their community.

Scooter takes over the title of the World’s Ugliest Dog from the 2022 winner, Mr Happy Face.