Moment lost dog reunited with family after owners spot her at adoption event

A lost dog was reunited with her family when they spotted her at an adoption event in New York City.

Mocha was lost when her owners left her with a friend when they went on holiday for a week.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (NYCACC) said they found the pooch tied to a post near a rescue centre and was brought into their care by NYPD officers.

The family were at a Paws in the Park adoption event hoping to bring home a pet when they saw their beloved companion.

NYCACC verified the family’s proof of ownership before Mocha was officially returned to them.