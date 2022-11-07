Your most important skills might not be on your CV

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The leading “soft skills” interviewees need to demonstrate include empathy, willingness to learn and a sense of humour, according to a poll.

A survey of 1,000 hiring managers revealed 77 per cent were on the lookout for much more than just technical attributes when someone sits down for an interview.

More than six in 10 (62 per cent) had even hired someone who has demonstrated a raft of these soft skills – like sincerity and respectfulness – even if there were better technically qualified candidates.

However, 63 per cent said they believed prospective employees often forgot to demonstrate their personable and human sides in interviews and focussed too much on their skills and qualifications. Two-thirds, or 68 per cent, claimed doing this can cost candidates the job.

It also emerged 78 per cent thought interviewees must also demonstrate skills for the future, with the likes of critical thinking, emotional intelligence and a creative mindset giving candidates the edge.

Doug Rode, from the recruiting firm Michael Page, which commissioned the research, said: “The pandemic really drove home the importance of soft skills and taught businesses how crucial it is to invest in a workforce that possesses more than just technical ability.

“Now, with a turbulent economic landscape impacting businesses across the country, attributes such as a willingness to learn, flexibility and a sense of humour are all highly desired by hiring managers who know that personal qualities can impact a company’s overall success.

“Too often, candidates talk themselves out of applying for a certain job because they worry they don’t have every single skill, but this research clearly shows that employers are willing to overlook that for the right candidate.

“It’s easy to upskill once someone is in role, but traits like teamwork, empathy and friendliness are crucial attributes that you can’t necessarily teach.”

Half of those polled said a key factor when deciding between two candidates with similar credentials would be which one demonstrated a willingness to develop their skills for the future.

And 49 per cent said they would opt for the prospective employee they believed would complement the team, with 40 per cent likely to offer the job to the applicant they deemed was more likely to be in it for the long haul.

However, despite the value of learning, only 15 per cent of respondents thought most candidates they interviewed considered how they could develop their existing skills for the needs of the business in the future.

And 36 per cent claimed they often knew as soon as an interview is finished whether they will be offering the job to that person.

It also emerged 51 per cent of those who had conducted interviews since the start of the pandemic preferred meeting face-to-face rather than via video call – with just 28 per cent favouring the digital method.

Of those who relished meeting candidates in person, 74 per cent claimed to believe they could better judge a person this way, while 61 per cent felt conversations flowed more naturally.

However, video interviews can allow recruiters to speak with more applicants from further afield, opening up the pool of talent, respondents said.

Six in 10 recruiters admitted scanning through candidates’ social media profiles either before offering them an interview or the role. And for 77 per cent of these, what they have uncovered has influenced their final decision.

Mr Rode added: “Over the past few years, technology has fundamentally changed the traditional recruitment process – particularly through virtual interviewing.

“One of the key benefits of this is that companies are able to widen the net to secure talent from further afield, increasing diversity and creating opportunities for previously untapped talent pools.

“However, whether virtual or in person, interviewers will be keen to get a sense of the soft skills candidates can offer their business.

“The most successful will be those who are able to showcase a blend of both – pairing expertise and qualification with emotional intelligence too.

“Now, more than ever, demonstrating the desire to develop and futureproof their skills, being willing to learn and able to solve problems will give most candidates an edge over purely technical ability.”