When shopping for period underwear it can be tricky choosing the perfect pair, which is why we were excited to hear about WUKA’s world first, Stretch Seamless Period Pants. WUKA is an acronym for Wake Up Kick Ass, and this is the pioneering period pant brand’s latest taboo-busting launch.

Plus, WUKA is passionate about periods not costing the earth and estimates that purchasing one pair of the affordably priced underwear could save 200 single-use disposable sanitary pads or tampons containing plastic from ending up in landfill. It’s worth knowing the sustainability-focused brand also has accreditations from the Better Cotton Initiative, uses Global Organic Textile Standard organic cotton, is registered by The Vegan Society and approved by PETA too.

Discover a comfortable, flattering full-coverage fit

From supporting teens starting their periods to providing protection against leaks, the Stretch Seamless Period Pants also offer everyday comfort perfect for bloating and post-birth, while the two multi-size variations suit a woman’s changing body shape. WUKA has engineered a specially patented Stretch™ technology, meaning the pants are made to last, retain their stretch and mould comfortably. The super absorbent gusset ensures full coverage, ideal for those heavy flow days. Meanwhile, the figure flattering seamless construction serves up a streamline silhouette without a VPL in sight. Made from soft, breathable cotton, the hypoallergenic material is kind to skin too.

What we love about WUKA is the importance placed on period pants being a lifestyle choice to see you through different life stages, embracing the power of a woman’s body. With this seamless pair removing the fear of pants digging in and instead hugging your contours to offer period peace of mind, the leak-proof protection provides up to 12 hours’ wear.

With all this in mind, read on to see the WUKA Stretch Seamless Period Pants to buy now, in both midi brief and high waist styles for medium and heavy flow.

For a midi fit on medium flow days - WUKA Stretch Seamless Midi Brief in Medium Flow: £13.99, Wuka.co.uk

Available in both black and light tan shades, these midi brief period pants cater for medium flow. The midi style sits below the belly button, while you’ll still find full coverage for maximum leak-free protection. Signature features include a heat press WUKA logo adorning the front, and there are two multi-size options to shop. These cover sizes XS-L and XL-4XL, with the stretchy breathable cotton fabric contouring to your curves for comfort and coverage. All WUKA Stretch Seamless Period Pants also come complete with a free laundry bag, so they’re looked after during a delicate wash cycle.

Snap up a single pair for under £14 or make the most of multi-buy purchases with a three-pack (£42.09, Wuka.co.uk) or five-pack (£67.49, Wuka.co.uk), meaning you’re even more prepared each month and save some cash.

For a midi fit on heavy flow days - WUKA Stretch Seamless Midi Brief in Heavy Flow: £15.99, Wuka.co.uk

A heavy flow version of the midi brief, there are black and light tan shades to buy. This design matches its medium flow counterpart, with everything from the fit to the heat press WUKA logo being the same. This midi brief in heavy flow would make a useful hospital bag addition if you’re expecting a baby, or a handy go-to for heavier period days.

The flattering, soft cotton fabric will provide breathable protection from leaks and a smooth stretchy fit to hug your body. Choose a single pair, a three-pack (£46.90, Wuka.co.uk) or a five-pack (£74.99, Wuka.co.uk).

For a high waist fit on medium flow days - WUKA Stretch Seamless High Waist in Medium Flow: £13.99, Wuka.co.uk

If you prefer a high-waisted fit to offer more tummy coverage, this is the medium flow Stretch Seamless pair for you. Available in black, shop the most classic underwear shade of all. Showcasing a WUKA heat press logo at the front, you don’t need to guess about which size you’ll be as there are two versatile options to choose between: XS-L and XL-4XL.

While a single pair of these seamless pants is less than £14, you can also buy a three pack (£42.09, Wuka.co.uk) or snap up five pairs in a set (£67.49, Wuka.co.uk).

For a high waist fit on heavy flow days - WUKA Stretch Seamless High Waist in Heavy Flow: £15.99, Wuka.co.uk

Finally, for heavy flow days there’s a high waist pair to provide seamless comfort and leak-free protection. Shop these practical yet sleek-looking period pants in black, and enjoy maximum security, whether post-birth or during your monthly cycle. Featuring the same statement heat press WUKA logo, in keeping with all the other pairs, they boast a super absorbent gusset too.

Shop a single pair, three-pack (£46.90, Wuka.co.uk) or a five-pack (£74.99, Wuka.co.uk) now and be ready to navigate your next period with ease.

