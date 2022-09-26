Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Wynonna Judd opens up about being ‘angry’ over Naomi Judd’s suicide: ‘It’s not supposed to be like this’

The elder half of country music duo The Judds died in May

Kate Ng
Monday 26 September 2022 12:12
Naomi Judd performs Love Can Build A Bridge at 2022 CMT Music Awards with daughter Wynonna

Wynonna Judd has spoken candidly about feeling “incredibly angry” after her mother Naomi Judd died by suicide in May.

The country singer, 58, opened up in her first interview since Naomi died at the age of 76 after sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound at home in Tennessee.

Wynonna, who began performing with Naomi as The Judds in the 1980s, said she felt “incredibly angry” about how her mother died.

She told CBS News: “I did not know that she was at the place she was at when she ended it, because she had had episodes before and she got better.

“And that’s what I live in, is like, ‘Was there anything I should have looked for or should I have known?’ I didn’t.”

Recommended

Asked if her anger ever goes away, Wynonna replied: “No, I don’t think so, not for a while. And I’ll let you know. I’ll call you up and literally send you a note.”

Naomi died after suffering from depression for many years, which she previously said often left her feeling “immobilised”.

In 2017, she told NBC’s Today show: “I didn’t get off my couch for two years. I was so depressed that I couldn’t move… It’s hard to describe. You go down in this deep, dark hole of depression and you don’t think that there’s another minute.”

In a statement announcing her death, Wynonna’s elder half-sister Ashley Judd said: “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered.

“We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

Naomi Judd

(AP2009)

Wynonna and Naomi were set to go on a The Judds reunion tour this month, which was announced just weeks before the latter’s death.

Describing her decision to go ahead with the tour as “important”, Wynonna added: “I feel like I have my marching orders [from Naomi].”

She said her first night on stage may involve her saying “something like, ‘It’s not supposed to be like this’, because it’s not”.

“It’s supposed to be the two of us. And I’m gonna be angry because she’s not there.”

With more than 10 million albums sold, 14 No 1 singles, and five Grammy Awards under their belt, The Judds were one of the most successful country music duos in history.

Naomi Judd

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

In July, Ashley opened up about her grief over the loss of her mother in a podcast with grief expert David Kessler.

She told his Healing podcast: “Mom was someone who had a mental illness. I needed to understand that her mental illness was a disease.

“I look back on my childhood and I realise I grew up with a mom who had an undiagnosed and untreated mental illness,” she continued.

“I understand that and know that she was in pain and can today understand that she was absolutely doing the best she could, and if she could have done it differently, she would have.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Recommended

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in