Megan Thee Stallion launches website with mental health support for fans

Meghan Thee Stallion has launched a website of free mental health resources to help her followers get the support they need.

The website called “Bad bitches have bad days too” shares its name with a line from her new single “Anxiety”.

A Twitter user named Shea Jordan Smith first shared the news in a tweet that was then shared to the 27-year-old’s official account.

“Megan @theestallion created a website that compiles a list of diverse mental health resources and is sending it out to her fans and followers,” it reads. “Real hot girl s***.”

Smith also included the accompanying message the rapper sent to her fans.

“Hotties! You know how much mental wellness means to me, so I created a hub with resources that can help when you might need a hand. Head to http://badbitcheshavebaddaystoo.com now and check it out. Love y'all so much.”

The site features a list of organisations offering free support, from a suicide and crisis lifeline, substance misuse, mental health support and a national crisis text line.

It also lists support specifically for the Black community, including therapy for black men and women, and LGBT+ people.

The “Savage” artist has opened up about seeking support for her own mental health in the past, including speaking up about going to therapy after the deaths of her parents.

Megan's mom Holly Thomas died in March 2019 after battling brain cancer and her father died when she was a teenager. She also lost her grandmother shortly after her mother died.

Speaking during an appearance on Taraji P Henson’s Facebook Watch series, Peace of Mind With Taraji, she said: “I’ve lost both of my parents. Now I’m like: ‘Oh my gosh, who do I talk to? What do I do?’ I just started learning that it’s okay to ask for help. It’s okay to want to go get therapy.”

She went on to address the stigma surrounding mental health that can exist in the Black community, admitting that she often associated therapy with weakness growing up.

“As a Black person, and when you think of therapy you think of ‘Oh my gosh, I’m weak,’ you think of medication, and you just think the worst,” she continued, adding that the stigma was perpetuated on TV, and that “therapy wasn’t even presented in the media as something that was good”.

However, according to Megan, the conversation around mental health support is changing, as she noted that it’s becoming “safe” to ask for help.

“Now it’s becoming safe to say: ‘Alright now, there’s a little too much going on. Somebody help me,’” she said.