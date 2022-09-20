Megan Thee Stallion set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Megan Thee Stallion is set to guest-star on an upcoming episode of Marvel television series She-Hulk, according to Deadline.

The rapper will play a client in a legal case handled by Augustus “Pug” Pugliese, a lawyer for Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg & Holliway.

It’s not confirmed if Megan will play a character or appear in the show as herself.

Aside from her Marvel endeavours, Megan will also appear on F****** Identical Twins, a musical spin on classic movie The Parent Trap.

