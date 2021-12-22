(Getty Images)

Tweet about bad Yankee Candle reviews on Amazon goes viral

‘No scent, very disappointed,’ one reviewer said

Olivia Petter
Wednesday 22 December 2021 17:00
Comments

A tweet illustrating a series of one-star reviews of Yankee Candles on Amazon has gone viral on Twitter.

The tweet, posted on Wednesday, read: “Fresh wave of bad reviews for Yankee candles.”

Reviews included in the screenshots claim the candles don’t have any scent, with many claiming to be “disappointed”.

“No scent, very disappointed and embarrassed as this was a gift,” wrote one person.

“I have always bought Yankee candles and I have always enjoyed their strong scents,” added another, who pointed out that the pine candle was scentless to them.

Recommended

Other reviewers labelled the candles “defective” because they couldn’t smell them.

The tweet has since gone viral, garnering more than 25,700 likes and thousands of comments, with the majority of people suggesting that the reviews were written by people with coronavirus.

Along with a high fever and a continuous cough, loss of sense of smell is an official symptom for Covid-19. Hence why some people have found the one-star reviews calling out the candle’s apparent lack of scent to be so noteworthy.

“The Yankee Candle people getting bad reviews has been my favorite Covid indicator since last year,” wrote one person.

“This should be a new standardised test fill in the blank,” another added.

One person joked: “Took me a minute, but now I get it... I bet this lines up pretty good with Covid hotspots that’ll be reported in the next few days.”

Recommended

Another, which received more than 230 likes, added simply: “It makes no scents.”

The Independent has contacted Yankee Candles for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in