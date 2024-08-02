You’ll never go out of style, thanks to pre-loved fashion from eBay

Time for a new outfit? Fancy picking up a bit of pre-loved fashion at a great price, or splurging on a luxury handbag with complete peace of mind? eBay is so much more than a place for second-hand sellers to get rid of their unwanted items – and its fashion department is packed full of clothes and accessories at great prices.

When it comes to fashion, eBay could be your one-stop shop for everything from fabulous pre-loved items, to new, must-have accessories and even luxury garments, jewellery, handbags, watches and limited-edition trainers. And thanks to eBay’s authenticity guarantee, you can be sure to shop with confidence.

Then there’s eBay’s new collaboration with Love Island. The latest gives islanders access to a shared villa wardrobe that’s packed with everything from date-night outfits to classic Love Island casual wear. As well as showing off fits to reflect their personality, they’ll be doing their bit to extend the life cycle of clothes – just as Love Island fans can too, thanks to the masses of pre-loved garments listed on eBay every day.

As well as Love Island-ready clothes like summer dresses and mini skirts, eBay can help you get the classic Love Island look with sunglasses, chino shorts, heeled sandals, swimwear, flared jeans and much more – so even if the summer sun doesn’t quite behave, you’ll be ready to impress, sustainably and at an affordable price.

There’s good news for sellers too, as eBay now charges 0% commission on pre-owned clothes, making it completely free to sell your old threads and let someone else enjoy them.

Designer items can also be snapped up on eBay at a fraction of their original price, letting you indulge in a bit of luxury while saving yourself some money – and saving the garments from being forgotten about in the back of someone else's wardrobe. The same goes for authentic, pre-owned handbags from luxury brands like Michael Kors, Gucci, Kate Spade and Prada, all without the hefty price tag. You can even use eBay to find brand-new designer pieces, complete with tags.

And remember, even if you’ve a bigger budget to play with and fancy treating yourself to a new handbag, eBay’s authenticity guarantee is here to keep you safe. This includes a multi-point inspection from trained authenticators who look at the actual handbags, along with their packaging and accessories, before the listing goes live. The bag is then sent directly to you from the authenticator via secure, two-day delivery with a signature required, so you can be sure you’re getting exactly what you paid for.

This guarantee also extends to eligible watches priced over £1,500, as well as jewellery worth over £500 from brands including Cartier, Tiffany, Bvlgari and Chopard. Rare trainers worth over £100 and from brands like Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Dior, Jimmy Choo, Nike and Supreme are also eligible for eBay’s authenticity guarantee.

Prefer to stand out from the crowd and buck the fast-fashion trend with a vintage look? eBay has you covered, with everything from vintage Vivienne Westwood blazers and skirts, to custom-made handbags and silk lingerie. Since most trends are cyclical – hello, Gen Z’s love of all things Nineties – you’ll be able to find vintage items that fit in perfectly with current tastes for a much lower price. And since older clothes tend to have been made to a higher standard, there’s the opportunity to get fantastic value for money, while also being sustainable.

Whether you’re hunting for the perfect summer outfit, or planning ahead and buying up layers for the autumn, eBay has you covered – and there are plenty of vintage men’s items to snap up too, from classic Levi’s denim to classic sweatshirts and vintage rock tees.

So what are you waiting for? With a huge range of pre-loved clothes and accessories to pick from – and an authenticity guarantee on eligible items – there’s never been a better time to shop sustainably with eBay and treat yourself to a new garment, outfit, or even an entire wardrobe.