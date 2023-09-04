You’ve heard of quiet quitting - but it’s quiet hiring that you need to be aware of

You’ve probably heard of quiet quitting.

During the mid-pandemic hiring boom, an abundance of job vacancies meant that many workers checked out of their current roles. But they didn’t quit; they quiet quit.

That meant that while they were still working each day, they’d pretty much given up on going the extra mile, and were doing the bare minimum to stay employed.

That often meant leaving work at the exact moment their shift ended; not contributing anything beyond the exact tasks listed in their employment contracts; and caring little for the company culture.

While quiet quitting might seem like the ultimate act of rebellion, the truth is that it’s usually a sign that something is very wrong in the workplace. It’s a sign you don’t feel engaged with your work, and don’t see a future with the company. If you feel like you’re in that position, that’s a strong reason for leaving a job.

At that stage, you should consider exploring your options with ZipRecruiter, to find a role in which you can thrive, rather than begrudge.

With ZipRecruiter, you don’t need to be a quiet quitter, or tolerate quiet hiring (ZipRecruiter)

But what about quiet hiring? This is a lesser-known trend that’s now on the rise, as the job market is squeezed and some employers look to take advantage. Quiet hiring is when your employer starts expanding your role, but without giving you any additional compensation.

What are the signs you’ve been quiet hired?

You may be asked to take on additional responsibilities; that could involve more difficult tasks, busier shifts, or perhaps even a new title. You might be asked to work longer hours, or be open to on-call work or less desirable shifts. Those changes are all acceptable if you’re being compensated, but without an increase in pay? That’s unfair.

At first, it might seem like a small inconvenience, or even a flattering sign of trust and confidence, but the truth is that it can be a red flag.

For many, it’s a sign that they’re undervalued at work. If your employer is happy to pile on more work without compensating you, they may not value your time or your contributions. And if they don’t value you, then why would they be willing to pay you what you’re really worth?

Be aware of your role in the workplace, and how it’s changing over time (ZipRecruiter)

How should you respond?

If you’re taking on more work and not seeing any increase in pay, it’s time to speak up. That’s why it’s so important to be aware of the signs of quiet hiring.

Of course, speaking up can be a scary prospect. After all, you don’t want to risk your job or your relationship with your boss. But the truth is that if you don’t speak up, nothing will change.

You may wish to outline exactly where the scope of your role has expanded, and suggest an appropriate level of compensation to match that.

However, if your employer isn’t willing to listen to you or make changes, then it’s time to start considering when or how to quit a job. You can start by checking out the opportunities on ZipRecruiter.