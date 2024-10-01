It’s a truth universally acknowledged that a regular good night’s sleep leads to a happier, healthier life. Yet in spite of this, the quest for a better night’s sleep can leave you feeling anything but relaxed. With many UK adults reporting that they are sleeping less than the recommended seven hours, we as a nation are under-slept and over-tired. It’s no wonder a new coffee shop seems to appear on city streets every few minutes.

Whilst there’s no quick-fix for sleep problems, you can help yourself get closer to the holy grail of eight hours with the right set-up. Central to this, of course, is your mattress. Just as a poor mattress can be the root of a multitude of problems, a great mattress can set you up for sleeping success and make bedtime a joy. The latest offering from eco-friendly brand Panda promises to do just that.

Best of both

If you’ve had your ear to the pillow, you’ll surely be familiar with the fabled ‘hybrid mattress’ that has taken the world of slumber by storm in recent years. Offering an ergonomic spin on the traditional memory foam mattress, these uniquely engineered models are the love child of comfort and support, combining pocket springs with memory foam for a dream sleep sandwich. The Hybrid Bamboo Mattress from Panda encapsulates a staggering six layers of award-winning sleep technology, all wrapped in a hypoallergenic bamboo cover for added comfort.

If you’ve long been on the fence about pocket-sprung versus memory foam, this hybrid option from Panda combines the best of both worlds. With a deluxe dual layer of orthopaedic grade, highly resilient memory foam and up to 800 individually encapsulated pocket springs, the mattress is cleverly engineered to provide complete support whilst minimising motion transfer. This not only helps to balance out differences in weight between sleep partners, but also provides the perfect solution for couples who wake each other up with vigorous tossing and turning in the small hours.

Breathe easy

Mattresses can be a sponge for sweat, which over time can lead to a less-than-fresh odour. The Hybrid Bamboo Mattress from Panda protects against this build-up thanks to its sustainable waterfall bamboo cover with naturally antibacterial properties. It’s not just the outer layer doing the hard work - delve a little deeper and you’ll find a layer of breathable open-cell memory foam infused with fresh bamboo, designed to keep odours at bay whilst keeping you at the optimum temperature for a quality sleep.

From forest to front door

If sustainability is high on your agenda when looking for a new mattress, Panda’s eco-friendly credentials are sure to impress. The organic bamboo used across their product range is sourced exclusively from approved forests, and is grown without the use of pesticides. On top of that, all foams in their mattresses can be fully recycled though their groundbreaking Circle of Life programme, ringing in top marks in the green category.

Excessive amounts of packaging can be a worry if you’re an eco-conscious buyer, but Panda boxes are produced from a minimum of 80% recycled material and are also 100% recyclable. If you don’t have access to the relevant recycling services, Panda’s couriers will offer to collect all packaging completely free of charge alongside your old mattress, taking any hassle out of the process so you can simply relax and enjoy your new sleep set-up.

A sound sleep

A new mattress is a big investment, which is why Panda have done everything they can to ensure as smooth a transition as possible. There’s no need for you to struggle upstairs with your new purchase - simply let the courier know where the mattress needs to go and they’ll deliver it to your room of choice at no extra cost.

The thought of ordering a mattress online without testing it out first can be nerve-wracking, but the 100 night trial should help put your mind at ease. If the mattress passes probation, then you’ll sleep soundly knowing that it’s guaranteed to remain supportive and intact for ten years - that’s at least 3650 nights of brilliant sleep, locked in. When the time does finally come to part ways, Panda offers free collection as part of their Circle of Life programme, so you can rest assured your mattress is being recycled or repurposed responsibly.

Find your comfort zone

Ready to take the first step towards a better night’s sleep? The Hybrid Bamboo Mattress is available in sizes from Single to Super King, and is a great, affordable choice for a good kip with conscience.

