The YSL Beauty products you need to know about this summer

As we inch closer towards summer, and hope that warmer climes lay ahead, it’s the perfect time to give your makeup bag a much-needed refresh. After all, a new season means new requirements for your skin and body. And as any skin buff knows, summer is a tetchy time where beauty is concerned, bringing all sorts of new requirements that weren’t as much of a problem in winter.

On top of that, though, there are added pressures this time around as the world is finally opening up again. Yes, that’s right, socialising has returned, which means we will actually have to peel ourselves out of our loungewear and try to remember how to look presentable IRL – and not just on Zoom – once again. Now is the time to fix up and look sharp; to feel confident in the skin that we’re in and make a statement when we reunite with our friends for the first time in months.

Thank goodness, then, for YSL Beauty, the iconic brand loved by A-list celebrities around the world designed to help you feel like your best, and most confident, self. The timing couldn’t be better, too as YSL Beauty is currently offering promotions across its product range.

But there’s much more to YSL Beauty than meets the eye. In fact, there are a number of products you might not even know about. Here are some of the brand’s cult picks to snap up now.

Touche Éclat Range, from £26

Anyone with an interest in beauty will know about the Touche Éclat range. Begin your routine with YSL Beauty’s Touche Éclat Blur Primer (£32), named the no. 1 primer on the market. This gel-based primer boosts the skin’s natural radiance and uses a “light-infused” formula to even out your skin tone and create the perfect base for your regular makeup.

Then move onto the Touche Éclat Foundation (£36), the ideal product to apply after the Primer, offering you long-lasting, dewy complexion that blurs blemishes and feels refreshingly lightweight, which is great for balmy summer evenings – fingers crossed we get some of those.

Finally, it’s time for the famous Touche Éclat Pen (£27). As the no. 1 concealer in the market, the Pen is the brand’s most iconic product, famed for giving wearers the illusion of having had an eight-hour night sleep, even when they might have only snatched a few. In other words, this is your go-to beauty product for post-pandemic partying - and it also happens to be a firm favourite among celebrities and royals, like Victoria Beckham and Meghan Markle. It doubles up as a face illuminator, too, meaning it can be used to simply brighten your complexion to reduce the signs of fatigue.

Black Opium Eau de Parfum (50ml), £80

When it comes to perfume, there are few fragrances that capture the spirit of luxury and seduction quite like Black Opium (£80). The scent itself is a tantalising blend of black coffee and sensual vanilla. Synonymous with provocateurs and femininity, it’s no wonder that the brand’s fragrance ambassador is Zoë Kravitz. This is the scent you want to wear at summer events where you want to make a statement. The kind that people will remember for months to come. And, after more than a year of being locked down at home, with nothing but our screens for entertainment, why wouldn’t you want that?

And with Fathers’ Day on the horizon, why not check out Y, YSL’s men’s fragrance collection starring the ultra cool Lenny Kravitz – do you need any other reason to take a look?

You can now save £10 off Black Opium EDP 50ml from 19 May until 13 June.

YSL Volume Effet Faux Cils Mascara, £28

For those who are feeling reluctant about returning to their makeup routine, fear not. If there’s just one product you want to give you an extra boost of class and sophistication, it’s mascara. A good mascara can transform your face and even your outfits, and there’s nothing quite like YSL Beauty’s Volume Effet Faux Cils Mascara (£28), which offers nine times more volume than bare lashes, meaning you can wave goodbye to false eye lashes for good.

Created using an Argan Oil enriched formula, the Volume Effet Faux Cils Mascara is the ideal item for anyone looking to volumise their lashes in a healthy and clump-free way. Not only will the mascara give you flutter-worthy lashes worthy of a supermodel, or YSL Beauty’s ambassador Kaia Gerber, it will also benefit the health of your eyelashes thanks to the formula being enriched with Argan oil, walnut leaf extract from the YSL Ourika Gardens and B5 pro-vitamin.

