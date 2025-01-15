Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Yvette Nicole Brown has slammed Khloe Kardashian’s water usage, after the reality star criticized Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass’ response to the ongoing wildfires.

The 53-year-old actor reshared an August 2022 headline from Rolling Stone on Instagram Tuesday (January 14) about the Good American founder’s family, which read: “Kardashians Among L.A.’s Worst Water Wasters, Using 333,000 Gallons Over County Limit in June.”

“This is from 2022 when Los Angeles was in the midst of a drought. Every citizen was asked to conserve for the good of everyone else,” Brown wrote in the caption. ‘Y’know because of fires? This is how some citizens responded to the ask. Is THIS a joke @khloekardashian?”

In the Rolling Stone article, the publication cited public data obtained by The Los Angeles Times, which showed that Khloe and her sister Kim Kardashian received “notices of exceedance” for their water usage by the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District.

The Community alum’s remark came days after Kardashian claimed she wasn’t a fan of Bass’ reaction to the devastating wildfires. Kardashian made her initial comments on her Instagram Story while posting a video of Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley telling Fox 11 Los Angeles that the city had failed them after recent cuts to the department’s budget.

“I stand by YOU Chief Crowley!!!! You spoke the truth and you had tears in your eyes because I can tell you didn’t even want to say that but it was THE TRUTH,” Khloe wrote on the platform on January 10. “Thank you for being honest. Mayor Bass, you are a joke!!!!”

Yvette Nicole Brown questions if Khloe Kardashain’s water usage is ‘a joke’ ( Getty Images )

When Chief Crowley spoke out, three days after the start of the wildfires, it was the second time she had urged the city to increase the department’s funding in a little over a month. In December, Crowley issued a warning that budget cuts would negatively impact her department’s ability, with the reductions “have adversely affected the Department’s ability to maintain core operations” and “severely limited the Department’s capacity to prepare for, train for, and respond to large-scale emergencies.”

At a press conference on January 9, Mayor Bass claimed these previous cuts haven’t affected how the department has been able to respond to the current fires.

“I think if you go back and look at the reductions that have been made, there were no reductions that would have impacted the situation we were dealing with over the last couple of days,” she said. “It’s important to understand that we were in tough budgetary times. Everybody knew that, but the impact of our budget really did not affect what we’ve been going through over the last few days.”

However, several celebrities have had sentiments about the mayor that are similar to Kardashian’s. 90210 alum Sarah Foster ridiculed the mayor for funding woes and being overseas in Ghana when the fires first erupted.

“We pay the highest taxes in California. Our fire hydrants were empty. Our vegetation was overgrown, brush not cleared,” she wrote on X. “Our reservoirs were emptied by our governor because tribal leaders wanted to save fish. Our fire department budget was cut by our mayor. But thank god drug addicts are getting their drug kits.”

The Palisades Fire has torn across nearly 24,000 acres and is 19 percent contained. The Eaton Fire is 45 percent contained after burning more than 14,000 acres.

At least 25 people have been killed in the southern California wildfires, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed. Officials said that nine of the victims died in the Palisades fire and 16 in the Eaton fire, which continues to rage across Altadena and Pasadena.

While tens of thousands still are unable to return to their homes, Los Angeles Bass issued an executive order on Tuesday (January 15) to start the rebuilding process.

“This unprecedented natural disaster warrants an unprecedented response that will expedite the rebuilding of homes, businesses and communities,” she said in a statement. “We will do everything we can to get Angelenos back home.”