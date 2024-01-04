Zac Efron shares details about his first kiss

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Zac Efron has opened up about his first kiss.

The Iron Claw actor spoke candidly toW Magazine in an interview published on Wednesday 3 January. In addition to discussing the filming process for the wrestling drama, Efron detailed some personal stories from his life - including his first kiss.

When asked where the kiss took place, the actor revealed it was in a tree house during a game of spin the bottle. “In a tree house. We played spin the bottle. It was her birthday, and a bunch of us climbed up to the tree house,” he told the outlet. “There were candles - it was pretty cool.”

Despite opening up about the milestone, the High School Musical alum refused to name the girl that was lucky enough to be Efron’s first kiss. However, that didn’t stop Efron from being quick to name his celebrity crush. “Tia Carrere from Wayne’s World. I loved her. She just seemed like a rock star,” he said.

While promoting his new film The Iron Claw, in which Efron stars as real-life wrestler Kevin Von Erich, he drew concern from fans after wearing sunglasses indoors during an interview with the Today show. The 36-year-old actor donned sunglasses as he sat beside his co-stars Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, and Stanley Simons. Efron explained that the reason he was wearing the shades indoors was to cover up an eye “infection”.

Today host Craig Melvin joked as he introduced the actors: “Zac Efron is a legitimate, bona fide Hollywood superstar but that is not the reason he is in shades right now.”

Immediately, a sheepish Efron apologised: “No, I’m sorry, man. I feel weird being in shades.”

“I just have a bit of an eye infection,” he explained. “But I really wanted to be here. It’s such a good movie, and I want to come see you guys and tell everyone about it.”

Man viewers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to voice their concerns about the actor’s appearance. “Omg Zac wearing shades inside is not normal,” one fan wrote. “He’s not well. He’s having eye problems for sure.”

Another added: “Zac Efron wearing these sunglasses indoors isn’t gonna dispel any of the rumours or worry going on about him.”

It wasn’t the first time Efron has faced scrutiny online for his appearance, with many commenting on his seemingly different jaw. The rumours began to swirl in April 2021, after the actor appeared in a promotional clip for an Earth Day special with Bill Nye. At the time, fans claimed there was a difference in Efron’s facial structure, as many questioned whether the actor’s pronounced jaw was due to plastic surgery.

Efron ultimately addressed plastic surgery speculation last September, reminding fans that one year ago he’d shared that he shattered his jaw after smacking his chin against a fountain. In an interview with Men’s Health, Efron commented on what he dubbed “jaw-gate” and explained that the noticeable change was due to the accident and the physical therapy he underwent.

He explained that he slipped and fell while running through his house in socks, causing him to smash his chin against the granite corner of a fountain and knock himself out. Efron added that when he woke up, his “chin bone was hanging off his face”.

According to Efron, his inner jaw muscles had to work harder to compensate as a result of the injury and they grew. He noted that he tried to “mediate” the growth through the help of a specialist and physical therapy.