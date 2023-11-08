Zac Efron ‘questioning life choices’ one year after revealing he shattered jaw

Zac Efron spoke about questioning his life choices in a new interview for Entertainment Weekly about his new film, The Iron Claw, one year after opening up about shattering his jaw.

“I just remember being mid-air and thinking ‘how did I get here? How did my life end up at this point, where did you go wrong?’” the actor, 36, said of filming the new A24 biopic about the Von Erich wrestling family.

Fans questioned Efron’s appearance in comments underneath an Instagram post of the video, before others reminded them that a year ago he shared that he’d shattered his jaw after smacking his chin against a fountain.