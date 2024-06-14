Zac Efron sweetly reacts to ex Vanessa Hudgens’ pregnancy

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Zac Efron has spoken out about two of his former co-stars being pregnant at the same time.

At the premiere of his newest film, A Family Affair, the High School Musical actor was asked what he thought about his co-star Ashley Tisdale being pregnant with her second child, while Vanessa Hudgens is pregnant with her first child.

Efron, who dated Hudgens from 2005 to 2010, said he only has high hopes for both her and Tisdale as mothers. “They’re gonna be the best moms ever,” he told Access Hollywood. “Those girls, are you kidding me? We’re gonna have some fun family reunions coming up.”

The Princess Switch star debuted her pregnancy bump at the 2024 Oscars red carpet back in March. The news came just three months after her wedding to Colorado Rockies baseball player, Cole Tucker.

Fans had previously suspected she was pregnant as early as October 2023, though she denied the rumors while sharing photos from her bachelorette trip in Aspen, Colorado.

When one user wrote, “Why does she look pregnant to me or like she’s trying to hide a bump,” the fellow High School Musical alum replied: “Not pregnant so y’all can stop.”

Hudgens and Tucker met during the Covid-19 pandemic through a Zoom meditation session hosted by Joe Jonas in 2020, before they were spotted holding hands and eventually taking their relationship social media official. In December 2022, they announced their engagement after dating for two years.

In September 2022, Hudgens spoke about wanting to be a mother in an interview with Nylon. “I always thought I would be married at 25, because that’s when my mom got married, and then when that didn’t happen, I was like: ‘Oh, okay, so we’re just going to shift everything back a bit,’” she told the outlet.

“I always thought that around 36, 37 is when I would want to have kids, and that still plays. I don’t feel panicked about it.”

As for Tisdale, she revealed her pregnancy on Instagram a few weeks after Hudgens. In the post, the former Disney Channel actor showed off a photo of herself, as well as one with her husband Christopher French and another photo with their three-year-old daughter, Jupiter Iris.

“Beyond grateful,” French shared alongside his own set of photos. “Thank you my beautiful love @ashleytisdale for another baby French.”

Tisdale sweetly commented on her husband’s post, writing: “I love you!!! Juju is just too cute we had to have another!!”

She previously opened up about being a mother, and how shocked she can be sometimes when she’s reminded of it, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“When she’s sleeping, I look at pictures of her,” she told the outlet. “I will look at Chris and be like, ‘We have a baby!’”

“I’m starting to, obviously, more physically get back to my old self,” Tisdale explained at the time. “So I think when you’re going through that, you’re like – I just had a baby, but now I’m starting to kind of look back into my old self – and you’re just like: ‘Oh, but then I have this…’

“She’s getting bigger, and I’m like: ‘I can’t believe she fit in me at one point.’ It’s just so wild.”