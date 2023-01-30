Zach Braff reveals why therapy ‘definitely changed’ his life

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Zach Braff opened up about going to therapy and revealed why it “changed” his life in a new interview.

The actor explained how therapy has helped him through difficult times during an interview with Page Six while at a screening for the new Apple TV+ series, Shrinking. The program follows a therapist who is struggling with his own grief and breaks the rules of his job by telling his clients his honest thoughts.

“I’ve been in therapy on and off my whole life,” he said. “It’s definitely changed my life and helped me through some really tough times when I’ve had to deal with grief and rough patches.”

Braff further explained how the TV series, which includes a few episodes that he directed, helped him after his close friend Nick Cordero died from COVID in July 2020.

“That was very rough for me,” he said. “And I couldn’t have done it without friends and therapy and family and all the things this show is about.”

Days after Cordero passed away at the age of 41, the Scrubs star took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute.

“I have honestly never known a kinder person,” he wrote in the caption of the post, which featured a photo of Cordero and his spouse Amanda Kloots. “But Covid doesn’t care about the purity of your soul, or the goodness in your heart. The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one year old son, Elvis. I promise the world they will never want for anything.”

He concluded: “I feel so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life.”

In August 2020, Braff got a tattoo in honour of the late Broadway star. The ink featured a sketch of Cordero dancing and wearing a suit, which was his costume for the musical Bullets Over Broadway. Braff co-stared in the musical with his friend in 2014.

Doctor Woo, a Los Angeles-based tattoo artist, revealed the actor’s tattoo on Instagram, at the time, with a caption that read: “In loving memory to the greatest [star] @nickcordero1 on his friend @zachbraff.”

Elsewhere in his interview with Page Six, Braff also revealed the “wonderful things” that Shrinking shows about going to therapy.

“It’s sort of a PR campaign for the whole industry,” he added. “It’s showing how it can help people’s lives.”

Along with Jason Segel as the lead, the series features Harrison Ford, Christa Miller, and Heidi Gardner.