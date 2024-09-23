Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



The Dune and Spider-Man actor Zendaya has said that she prefers to be seen as a “person” rather than a celebrity.

At a special screening event of Dune: Part Two, the 28-year-old actor, who started her career on the Disney channel, opened up about the difficulties she faces dealing with her meteoric rise within Hollywood, as reported by Deadline.

Zendaya was joined at the event by co-stars Timothee Chalamet and Austin Butler as well as director Denis Villeneuve.

Asked by moderator Erik Davis whether any of them could relate to the film’s theme of false prophets given their own experiences of fame and fans, Zendaya said: “I feel like, often, I am not cut out for that part of it. I do love my job, I’m so grateful. I love doing the work, I love being on set, I do love moments like this – don’t get me wrong – but I am terrified of that part of it, often.”

She added: “I was a shy kid, always have been, and so this part isn’t natural – that is a huge reason why fashion became important to me because it became like armour to pretend to go out and do the job.”

Zendaya said that she wasn’t sure if she could “fully relate” to the question, but added: “That’s what’s terrifying to me.”

She continued: “I would like to be a person and for people to see me as that first. I don’t necessarily know if I want or can handle all of that or want [that] – [for] some people, that’s part of it. They enjoy the power that comes from it, and I don’t know if that’s for me.”

This is not the first time that Zendaya, real name Zendaya Coleman, has spoken about feeling overwhelmed by the expectations that come with being a major celebrity.

Speaking in May, during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, the actor spoke candidly about her experience of co-chairing the 2024 edition of the Met Gala alongside Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny.

“I first went when I was 18 years old, and Law [Roach] and I, my stylist, we’ve been working together since I was like 14 years old. But I remember being 18 and it was such an exciting and new experience,” she said about the Met Gala. “But still terrifying.”