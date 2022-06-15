Zendaya has been forced to shut down rumours that she’s pregnant, after fans posted prank TikTok videos about her expecting a child.

The 25-year-old actor acknowledged she’s been trending on Twitter, due to the pregnancy rumours, in her Instagram Story on Wednesday.

“See no, this is why I stay off Twitter…” she wrote. “Just making stuff up for no reason..weekly”.

In her following story, she wrote, “anyhow, back to filming”, along with a tennis ball emoji, referring to how she’s been shooting for her new sports drama movie, Challengers.

She then shared a photo of someone’s legs, as they wore a pair of white sneakers and had a tennis racket in their hand.

The rumour first circulated on TikTok, after fans posted videos that included an edited screenshot of the Euphoria star’s Instagram account, which claimed she posted a photo of an ultrasound. The videos then cut off with a clip of Kris Jenner, dancing to Lady Marmalade, as a way of telling viewers that they’ve been tricked, also known as “Krissed”.

(@ zendaya/Instagram)

On TikTok, getting “Krissed” has become one of the most popular trends, as the purpose of the videos are to trick viewers into believing a fake story.

On Twitter on Wednesday morning, fans began to question whether Zendaya was really pregnant, as one wrote: “ZENDAYA IS PREGNANT?????...I need to know who’s y’all sources because why is everybody on the [timeline] saying that??”

“Refreshing twitter to make sure the ‘Zendaya pregnant’ trend is false,” another wrote.

However, Twitter users have since come to the Dune star’s defence and took issue with the rumour, as some fans assumed that she was pregnant with her boyfriend Tom Holland’s child.

“Zendaya told y’all to stfu & stop lyin on her name!” one wrote, while another said: “Okay who started the Zendaya pregnancy rumour I’m taking your phone now!

A third user wrote: “If you’re one of those people that said Tom Holland got Z pregnant. Get off twitter. In fact, get off social media and think about your whole entire life. Because you clearly need help. @TomHolland1996 & Zendaya deserve better.”

Zendaya and Holland’s relationship was first confirmed in July 2021 by Page Six, as they were seen kissing in a car.

In honour of her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star’s birthday last month, Zendaya paid tribute to him on Instagram and wrote: “Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest

The singer and actress has previously opened up about her relationship with Holland and how he’s supported her career.

“I think it’s great to have that support and love around you, because you need that,” she told Entertainment Tonight last April. “This isn’t an easy job, so it’s good to have that to free you up from it every now and then.”