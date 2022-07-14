Jump to content
(Instagram / Zendaya)

Zendaya gets stitches after injuring finger in cooking accident: ‘This is why I don’t cook’

Zendaya received three Emmy nominations this week for her work as actor and producer on HBO’s Euphoria

Meredith Clark
New York
Thursday 14 July 2022 17:59
Comments

Zendaya has sworn off cooking after she injured her finger in the kitchen.

On Wednesday, the Emmy award-winning actress shared on her Instagram story that she required stitches after accidentally slicing her index finger while cooking.

“See now…this is why I don’t cook,” she captioned a photo of her manicured finger wrapped in a bloody bandage.

The Euphoria star then shared a follow-up image of a doctor stitching up her pointer finger. “Update,” she said. The saga came to a close when Zendaya shared a mirror selfie to her story, raising her newly bandaged finger in the air.

“Baby’s first stitches lol back to never cooking again,” she wrote.

While Zendaya didn’t share what she was cooking up in the kitchen, it may have been a celebratory meal since the 25-year-old actor was just nominated for three Emmy awards for her role as Rue in Euphoria. On Tuesday, Zendaya took to Instagram to congratulate her fellow castmates on scoring nominations as well.

Zendaya injures her finger while cooking

(Instagram / Zendaya)

“Making this show with this cast and crew of the most incredibly talented people that I get the privilege of learning from everyday has been a highlight of my life,” she captioned her post. “I’m so proud to work beside you and CONGRATULATIONS! I don’t have the words to express the love and gratitude I feel right now, all I can do is say thank you with all my heart!”

Zendaya receives stitches after sustaining a cooking injury

(Instagram / Zendaya)

Zendaya went on to thank Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and British singer-songwriter Labrinth, who is also nominated alongside Zendaya for outstanding original music and lyrics on the songs “Elliot’s Song” and “I’m Tired”.

She concluded her post: “We out here Emmy nominated again y’all!!!”

Zendaya swears off cooking after getting stitches in her finger for the first time

(Instagram / Zendaya)

The former Disney Channel star made history this week as she became the youngest woman to receive a producing nomination at the Emmys, as well as the youngest two-time acting nominee. In 2021, Zendaya won the Emmy for Best Actress in a Drama Series at 24 years old.

