Zendaya defends infamous outfit from 2014 Teen Vogue party

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Zendaya defended her infamous 2014 Teen Vogue party outfit.

In her cover interview for the May issue of Vogue, the 27-year-old Challengers actor defended one of her most memed looks, standing her ground over her teenage sartorial choices. Reflecting on the oversized Emporio Armani hat she donned to the event alongside her boyfriend at the time, Trevor Jackson, the actor admitted, “This, this was a controversial look.”

“I still see memes about this particular look with my hat, but you know what, I stick by it. Me and Law, we thought it was chic at the time. I think it’s still chic,” the Spider-Man star maintained. “I would wear it again. I think Law might have this hat. Might have to bring it out of the archives one day.”

Over the years, Zendaya and Roach have become a powerhouse stylist-actor duo, consistently wowing the public with the jaw-dropping looks they’ve put together for the actor’s public events ranging from red carpets to press junkets to the iconic Met Gala.

Most recently, the Euphoria star donned a custom green, floor-length gown, designed by the creative director of LOEWE, Jonathan Anderson to attend the premiere of her new movie, Challengers, in Sydney, Australia, on 26 March. The glittering green gown not only had a plunging neckline and a slit that referenced Zendaya’s Challengers character, Tashi Duncan, a former tennis pro who becomes a coach after a career-ending injury. The gown also features an embellished black print of a shadow of a tennis player holding up a tennis racket, prepared to serve a gold and black tennis ball.

She paired the matching green heels, green eyeshadow, and diamond earrings, and styled her newly blonde locks in a stylish updo. On her Instagram Story, she gave her followers a close-up video of her dress, tagging her Roach in the post.

In a video of the premiere shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by a fan, the Dune Part Two actor expressed her appreciation for the cast and crew of Challengers.

“When you create a character, it’s not just you. You’re an amalgamation of a bunch of people’s work... Whether that be hair, makeup, our incredible costume designer. Jonathan Anderson,” she said, talking at length about the design. “Yeah no, I came as a tennis court tonight. A bedazzled tennis court.”

She walked the red carpet at the event alongside her two co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor.