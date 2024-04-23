Zendaya opens up about being ‘scared’ to turn 30

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ahead of the long-awaited Challengers release, Zendaya has spoken candidly about turning 30.

Though the 27-year-old has a couple of years before the big birthday, she said she’s already feeling the weight of the era shift.

During an interview with E! News, alongside co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor, the Euphoria star admitted entering her 30s was “scary” to think about because of how close it was.

“I’m further away from 18 than I am to 30. And then when that happens, you’re like: ‘Oh s***, life is going fast,’” Zendaya told the outlet.

That said, she expressed gratitude for where her life is now.

Finishing her 20s has been on the actress’ mind since she wrapped filming for Challengers – a movie in which she plays a pro tennis star in her 30s.

Speaking to Vogue for the 2024 May cover story, the fashion icon opened up about what it was like being cast as a character who wasn’t in high school as she has been in previous roles.

“I’m always in a high school somewhere,” Zendaya admitted in the April article. “And, mind you, I never went to high school.”

To her, not having to emulate a persona that fits the confines of a high school student was “refreshing”.

She continued: “And it was also kind of scary, because I was like, I hope people buy me as my own age, or maybe a little bit older, because I have friends that have kids, or are having kids.”

On whether she wants to start a family at some point, Zendaya expressed interest but emphasised she is in no rush.

The beloved on-screen star and model has been in a relationship with Tom Holland, 27, for the past three years. The pair first sparked dating rumours in 2017 when they were filming Spider-Man together.

Still, it wasn’t until 2021, when they were spotted kissing in the car, that their relationship status changed publicly.

That same year, Zendaya and Holland took their relationship online, confirming they were more than friends with a sweet Instagram exchange. For Zendaya’s 25th birthday, Holland posted a picture on social media with the caption: “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when you’re up xxx.”

“Calling now,” the former Disney Channel actress replied with a red heart.

For the most part, the couple prefers to keep the details of their intimacy to themselves. They aren’t afraid to be seen out together or be supportive online, but they’re not interested in offering constant updates.

Speaking toElle in August 2023, Zendaya said she’s accepted that her life is public, yet she still could ensure aspects of it are kept private.

“I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share,” she admitted. “It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”