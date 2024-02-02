Zendaya reveals she helped furnish Timothée Chalamet’s first apartment

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Zendaya has revealed she helped pal Timothée Chalamet furnish his first apartment in New York City.

Chanalmet and Zendaya shared the sweet story during a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in which they appeared alongside their Dune 2 co-stars, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh. After the two friends revealed that they met during the first Dune movie, the Wonka star then shared how his co-star helped him decorate his first apartment.

“Speaking personally, I have great friendships with everyone here,” he said, referring to the three Dune 2 co-stars at the interview. “Zendaya helped me set up my first apartment in New York years ago.”

When Kimmel asked them how Zendaya set the apartment up, she quipped: “The vibe was very teenage boy.”

The Euphoria star then shared some of the household items, such as utensils for the kitchen, that Chalamet needed at the time.

“And we just needed a few necessities, you know, cups and plates, knives and forks,” she said. “Things to clean. We needed some structure."

Zendaya specified that she went to Bed Bath and Beyond with Chalamet and got him “everything he needed” for his apartment. “All the big boy stuff,” she quipped.

During the conversation, Pugh also chimed in to joke that Chalamet didn’t have a bed before Zendaya helped him furnish his apartment. However, he then acknowledged that he did have one, explaining: “There was a bed, no bed frame.”

Ever since they’ve met, Chalamet and Zendaya have been open about their close friendship. In an advertisement for Dune 2, which aired in January, the Disney Channel alum even noted: “Everyone knows me and Timothée are besties.”

She went on to explain how grateful she was to be working with Chalamet. “It’s important to have someone that you can laugh with,” she said, before the Little Women star joked that Zendaya’s “intimidation and aggression” kept him “humble”.

During an interview portion of the advertisement, he also expressed his gratitude for his friend. “She was a real partner-in-crime and someone that I’m really grateful to have a very, very strong friendship with,” he said.

While speaking to Variety in November 2022, he praised the work that Zendaya had done on Dune 2, before sweetly acknowledging that she’s like a “sister” to him.

“She’s bringing exactly what she brought to the first one — which was incredible — but in greater abundance,” Chalamet said. “And she’s really become a sister. I’m so grateful to count her as a partner and a sister and a friend.”