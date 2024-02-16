Zendaya and Tom Holland squash breakup rumours at Dune afterparty

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Zendaya and Tom Holland have put the breakup rumours to rest with a sweet date, after the premiere of Dune: Part Two.

The beloved couple was spotted walking through the streets of London on 15 February, following the premiere of Zendaya’s new film. The outing also comes one month after Holland squashed speculation that he and his girlfriend split, as she’d unfollowed everyone from Instagram, including him.

In the photos taken outside of the after party, which have been shared to X, Holland could be seen holding Zendaya’s hand, as she was wearing a black dress and heels. The actor also matched his girlfriend with an all-black look, which included a shirt, vest, and pants.

Another video on X also showed the couple walking to a car on their date, while being escorted by a security guard. During the occasion, Holland was also seen holding Zendaya’s hand, before he placed his hand on her back as she entered the car.

On social media, fans have gone on to praise the couple and their relationship, while seemingly hitting back at the rumours that they split.

“They look amazing omg,” one tweeted, while another wrote: “Zendaya and Tom Holland are so happy and in love and i just know those fans are crying about it.

“It’s so cute that Tom and Zendaya are still together,” a third wrote.

In January, Holland first clarified that he and Zendaya were still together. When approached by a TMZ reporter at the time, Holland was asked to clear up any speculation that he and the Euphoria star had split up. In response, Holland quickly clarified that those breakup rumours weren’t true, saying: “No, absolutely not.”

The clarification also came days after Zendaya made headlines for making changes to her social media account, as she cleared her friends and colleagues out of her “following” list on Instagram. Although Zendaya isn’t following Holland on Instagram, he’s still following her.

While Zendaya never publicly addressed her decision to do the social media cleanse, it came as she was advertising some of her newest films. More specifically, on her Instagram in January, she shared a photo of herself in the poster of her new movie, The Challengers.

Zendaya and Holland first sparked rumours that they were dating in 2017, after starring in Spider-Man: Homecoming. However, they didn’t confirm their romance until July 2021, when photos of them kissing in a car were published.

The Disney Channel alum has also hit back at rumours that have been made about her relationship. More specifically, when the Emmy Award-winner published a selfie – exposing what appeared to be a pearl ring with a studded band on her finger – in September 2023, viewers were quick to guess the two Hollywood stars were getting hitched.

However, Zendaya silenced those engagement rumours in a since-removed Instagram video, saying: “I can’t post anything, you guys. I posted it for my hat. Like not for the ring on my right hand, you guys, seriously.”

“You think that’s how I would drop the news? You think, like, what,” she joked. In a follow-up post, she also shared a full-body picture, which featured a Golden State Warriors hat and the ring reflected in the body of a car. Her caption read: “Let me just put the full body back so y’all can relax lmao.”

Over the years, the couple has also been candid about the dynamics of their relationship. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2022, Holland explained why he and his girlfriend keep their romance out of the public eye. “Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible,” he said. “We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”