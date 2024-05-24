Zendaya method-dresses in Shakespearean look for Tom Holland’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ show

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Zendaya rocked a Shakespeare-inspired ensemble for the press night of her boyfriend Tom Holland’s Romeo and Juliet debut.

On 23 May, the 27-year-old Challengers actor donned a lush black Shakespearean dress to watch her boyfriend Tom Holland star in Romeo and Juliet at London’s Duke of York’s Theatre. She accessorized the look with a brown pendant necklace, delicate hoop earrings, and her hair pulled back into a sleek bun at the nape of her neck.

The dress – designed by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection – marks the actor’s continued commitment to method dressing. Throughout the year’s first half, the Emmy winner has been busy promoting her films.

At the world premiere of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune Part Two, jaws collectively dropped when she strutted down the sandy carpet in an archival silver robot suit designed by Thierry Mugler. The Mugler creation consisted of body-hugging armor with sheer plexiglass inserts and built-in gloves. She paired the cyborg suit with matching silver heels, slicked-back hair, and a blue diamond necklace from Bulgari.

According to the brand’s company statement, it was a design from the French fashion house’s fall-winter 1995 20th anniversary collection “Cirque d’hiver”, which translates to “Winter Circus”, much like the fanfare leading up to the 1 March release of the highly anticipated second-half of the sci-fi adaptation.

Meanwhile, for her Challengers press tour, the Euphoria actor paid homage to the sport of tennis with cheeky twists on classic silhouettes. From a Thom Browne racquet halter dress to an elegant pink and black lace gown by Vera Wang, she and her stylist Law Roach collaborated to serve up looks that cemented her status as one of the most stylish celebrities in the game.

As the actor-stylist duo traveled the globe, stunning onlookers from Sydney to Milan with their sartorial choices, there were some notable standout pieces like her homage to tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams. Reminiscent of the black and white Carolina Herrera gowns the sisters wore in their 1998 Vogue photo shoot with Annie Leibovitz, the actor wore a similarly square-necked ballgown with white beads woven in her hair.

Even when the press tour was seemingly over, she was pictured in a custom long-sleeve mini-dress emblazoned with the film’s poster photo on the film’s wide release date on 26 April. Designed by Celia Kritharioti, the dress bore a holographic, blow-up still of her character Tashi looking over a pair of sunglasses.