Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Zendaya’s mother has shared a cryptic social media post about “clickbait” and “misleading headlines” amid rumours that Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming co-stars made headlines this week when reports surfaced that the couple were in “settling-down mode” and planning for their future together. A source told US Weekly that the actors, both 26 years old, seem to have a “serious and permanent” relationship.

“They’re both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together,” the outlet reported.

It didn’t take long for social media to harp on the news, as one viral tweet from celebrity gossip account Pop Hive claimed the couple were “reportedly engaged”.

This wouldn’t be the first time Zendaya and Tom Holland were reportedly engaged, and while the two have yet to publicly address the rumour, Claire Stoermer – the Disney Channel alum’s mother – posted a cryptic message to her Instagram story on Wednesday about clickbait.

Her Instagram story post read: “Clickbait typically refers to the practice of writing sensationalised or misleading headlines in order to attract clicks on a piece of content. It often relies on exaggerating claims or leaving out key information in order to encourage traffic. The term is generally used in a dismissive sense.”

Zendaya’s mom shares cryptic post on Instagram after rumours that Zendaya and Tom Holland were engaged had surfaced (Instagram / Claire Stoermer)

This isn’t the first rumour Zendaya’s had to address about her relationship with Tom Holland, ever since the two stars confirmed they were dating in July 2021. In June, the Euphoria actor was forced to shut down rumours that she’s pregnant, after fans posted prank TikTok videos about her expecting a child. Others took to Twitter to discuss whether Zendaya was really pregnant, as one wrote how ‘Zendaya pregnant’ became a trending topic on the app.

Shortly after, the Emmy award winner took to her Instagram story to dispel the pregnancy rumours, writing: “See no, this is why I stay off Twitter…Just making stuff up for no reason..weekly”.

However, Zendaya has previously praised her fans for being respectful of her privacy and boundaries. In a July 2022 cover story for Vogue Italia, the “Replay” singer shared that she loves her fan base, as they’ve seen her “evolve” throughout her career and even “grown” with her from her early days on the Disney Channel series, Shake It Up.

“They’re really understanding that I’m human, even the hardcore ones and they want me to be happy and I genuinely feel that from them,” Zendaya said. “They’re really respectful of my boundaries and the things that I choose to keep a little bit more private and keep for myself.”