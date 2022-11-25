Tom Holland and Zendaya in 'settling-down mode' and 'planning for future'

Zendaya and Tom Holland are ready to settle down, a source has told US Weekly.

The Hollywood power couple have been dating since 2021, after first meeting on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, where Holland played the titular superhero and Zendaya played his love interest Michelle “MJ” Jones.

“They seem serious and permanent. They’re both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together,” the source said.

“They both want the same things.”

