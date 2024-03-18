Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Zendaya and Tom Holland were seen mouthing the lyrics to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” while out on a public date at a tennis tournament.

While watching the finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, on 17 March, the pair were seen singing along to the late pop star’s anthem. In a video posted by Tennis Channel on X, formerly Twitter, the Spider-Man lovebirds were seen chatting and eagerly watching the tennis match before them.

Once the match was over, the Dune actor met with Poland’s Iga Swiatek after she defeated Greece’s Maria Sakkari. Footage of the 22-year-old athlete and the actor chatting appeared on Instagram, with Holland seen standing in the background filming the moment on his smartphone.

Swiatek shared a photo of her and Zendaya on her Instagram Story, writing: “What just happened?” In the caption, she wrote: “Thank you @zendaya for being kind, funny and mindful.”

Their public outing comes on the heels of Zendaya’s tennis-centric thriller Challengers set to arrive in theatres on 26 April. The Euphoria star will likely have to get back into press-tour mode again just as the Dune press tour has come to a close.

As most press tours go, both Zendaya and Holland have had to address questions about their relationship since going public in 2021 after years of being friends. In the past, Holland has told numerous interviewers that the pair prefer to keep their romance “as private as possible” despite their fame.

During a past episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, the Uncharted actor explained to the host: “We both feel very strongly that that is the healthiest way to move on as a couple.”

“It’s interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone that is in the same boat as you,” he added. “You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff — and that’s worth its weight in gold.”

However, throughout the Dune Part Two press tour, Zendaya repeatedly gushed about Holland to interviewers. When asked about who has the most “rizz” of her Dune costars during an interview with BuzzFeed, the actor admitted that the person who she thinks has the best “rizz” was her boyfriend.

“Everybody’s kind of got their own,” she answered diplomatically. “I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but personally works for me, is Mr Tom Holland.”

“I’m more shy and kind of quiet. So it takes a bit more to pull me out of my shell. But he’s great at just talking to people, getting to know people,” she explained. “He’s just naturally very good at that. I’ve definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit. He’s got that natural gift.”

Dating rumours swirled around Zendaya and Holland for years after audiences witnessed their easy chemistry on the silver screen in 2016’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, and2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. It wasn’t until July 2021 that the pair publicly confirmed their romance.