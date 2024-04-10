Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Zendaya has offered a rare glimpse into her relationship with boyfriend Tom Holland as she shared how it felt to watch him become famous “overnight”.

The couple have been dating since July 2021 and have kept their friends-to-lovers relationship very private. They met in 2016 on the set of Spiderman 2: Homecoming and their onscreen chemistry had fans wishing for a real-life romance.

They seemingly confirmed their relationship when they were spotted kissing in the back of Holland’s car.

Zendaya, who made her television debut as Rocky Blue on the 2010 Disney Channel sitcom Shake It Up, had been in the public eye for a while. But Holland was catapulted to fame after the success of Spider-Man, when he was selected for the role, aged just 19.

“We were both very, very young,” the actor, who was also 19 at the time, told Vogue. “But my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight.”

Holland has since gone on to star in multiple Marvel movies including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Zendaya shared her thoughts on how she thinks the rise to fame has affected the star: “One day you’re a kid and you’re at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you’re Spider-Man.

The pair have been together for nearly three years ( Getty Images )

“I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully.”

The star also opened up about becoming a breadwinner at a young age and her experience as a child actor. She started acting on the popular sitcom, aged 14.

“I felt like I was thrust into a very adult position. I was becoming the breadwinner of my family very early.”

The actor and producer is set to star in new romantic sports comedy-drama Challengers, in which she plays Tashi Duncan, a former tennis player turned coach who is married to a champion on a losing streak.

Challengers will be released in cinemas on 26 April 2024.